6 Interesting Toyota Models That Never Made It To The US

The Century first debuted in 1967 and was named to honor the 100-year birthday of Sakichi Toyoda, who founded the Toyota Industries Corporation in 1926 to build and sell — not cars, but automatic looms.

Toyota made the high-end luxury car around traditional Japanese "conservative yet stately" values. Everything was automated; it had a big OHV V8 and was Japan's first passenger car equipped with air suspension. In October 1989, a limousine version was released with an extended wheelbase, longer cabin, and a glass partition that separated the driver from the passenger compartment. Additionally, the rear doors were widened, and the floor dropped to allow passengers to exit and enter the vehicle more easily.

The second generation Century was released in 1997, with upgraded components that had gotten stale after 30 years, including an electronically controlled Skyhook air suspension system. This new Century was powered by a DOHC 5.0-liter V12 (the first in a Japanese passenger car), and a compressed natural gas (CNG) version was released in January 2003.

To compete with Bentley and Rolls-Royce, Toyota made the Century with some very high-end features. Instead of a leather interior (which was an option), it came in wool as it was thought to be more elegant because it's not as "noisy and obnoxious" as leather. Each car was individually hand-painted and required 15 hours of woodworking to hand-cut and hand-sand the interior wood panels. It took 45 days just to carve out the die for the hood ornament.

Between the cost ($180,000 per car) and the hours needed to make them, the Century (and its newer luxury SUV counterpart) is reserved for the likes of Japan's royal family, who reportedly owns five customized versions of the luxury limo.