8 Of The Most Luxurious SUVs That You Can't Buy In America

Unveiled in September 2023, the Toyota Century SUV is a new model designed to offer an alternative to the long-running Century sedan. It's currently available only in Japan and is limited to just 30 units per month. Rather than being driver-centric, the Century SUV is designed for the owner to be chauffeured around, much like a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. To help owners get in and out of the car gracefully, the Century SUV features power retractable steps for the rear doors, extra grips on the C-pillars, and doors that open up to 75 degrees wide.

It's just as thoughtfully designed on the inside, too. Alongside fully reclining rear seats, Toyota also tapped the knowledge of an unnamed musical instrument maker to hone the cabin's acoustics to sound like that of a live performance. Unlike Rolls-Royce, the emphasis is on understated luxury rather than flashiness –- there are no brand-embossed crystal champagne glasses here.

However, Toyota offers every buyer the chance to customize their new Century as much as they'd like with the help of Century Meisters, a small team of specialists who can incorporate bespoke features and finishes for the most discerning clients. The base price of the car is 25,000,000 yen, which is roughly $175,000, although it's safe to assume that making full use of the car's bespoke program will end up paying significantly more.