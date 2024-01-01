8 Of The Most Luxurious SUVs That You Can't Buy In America
Demand for luxury SUVs across America has grown significantly in recent years, and as a result both domestic and foreign manufacturers have doubled down on their high-end offerings. This means that American consumers have seen a much wider range of luxury models available to cater to the increased demand. However, despite the influx of plush SUVs into the market, some of them never make it Stateside. In fact, there are plenty of models catered to local tastes around the world that most Americans will never even set eyes on.
Many of these SUVs hail from China, but Japan, the U.K., and even countries like Latvia all have locally-made specials that can't be found too far outside their home territory. Many of the most high-end models sport price tags matching or even exceeding what America's best luxury SUVs retail for, and boast just as many unique luxury features. We've rounded up eight of the best from around the world.
Toyota Century SUV
Unveiled in September 2023, the Toyota Century SUV is a new model designed to offer an alternative to the long-running Century sedan. It's currently available only in Japan and is limited to just 30 units per month. Rather than being driver-centric, the Century SUV is designed for the owner to be chauffeured around, much like a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. To help owners get in and out of the car gracefully, the Century SUV features power retractable steps for the rear doors, extra grips on the C-pillars, and doors that open up to 75 degrees wide.
It's just as thoughtfully designed on the inside, too. Alongside fully reclining rear seats, Toyota also tapped the knowledge of an unnamed musical instrument maker to hone the cabin's acoustics to sound like that of a live performance. Unlike Rolls-Royce, the emphasis is on understated luxury rather than flashiness –- there are no brand-embossed crystal champagne glasses here.
However, Toyota offers every buyer the chance to customize their new Century as much as they'd like with the help of Century Meisters, a small team of specialists who can incorporate bespoke features and finishes for the most discerning clients. The base price of the car is 25,000,000 yen, which is roughly $175,000, although it's safe to assume that making full use of the car's bespoke program will end up paying significantly more.
Hongqi LS7
China is the world's largest car market, with a number of popular domestic brands that only export to a select few foreign territories, if at all. One of the most historic domestic brands is Hongqi, which translates to Red Flag. Hongqi is a division of the FAW Group, one of China's largest automakers, and is best known for producing state limousines for official use. However, it also makes a variety of civilian models with various levels of exclusivity. The LS line is currently the most exclusive, with its flagship SUV being the recently launched LS7.
The LS7 costs around 1.46 million yuan, just over $200,000, and is one of the largest production SUVs in the world. Its design features several tributes to Hongqi's history, including a golden sunflower logo on the steering wheel. The sunflower symbol was formerly found on Chinese state limousines, as was the gold, black, and brown color scheme that runs across the whole cabin, even including the infotainment system. Much like the Toyota Century, the LS7 is designed around its rear passengers, who benefit from lie-flat reclining leather seats inspired by first-class aircraft cabins.
The car might be luxurious, but it's not particularly fast. The 4.0L turbo V8 under the hood produces a relatively modest 360 horsepower, giving the car a 0-62 mph time of 9.1 seconds. It can only be bought through special order and currently cannot be purchased outside China.
Aurus Komendant
The Aurus brand was developed by Russia's state-owned NAMI research institute and is still majority owned by the institute today. Its initial task was to develop a range of official luxury vehicles for use by the Russian state, including President Putin's motorcade. However, it's since expanded and produces three publicly available models, one of which is the Komendant SUV. Alongside being sold in Russia, a deal with an Abu Dhabi-based investor in 2019 saw the car launched in the Middle Eastern market.
The Komendant is designed as an alternative to SUVs from Rolls-Royce and Maybach and so features generous helpings of Russian wood trim and Nappa leather inside. A twin-turbo 4.4L V8 sits under the SUV's hood, providing 598 horsepower. All-wheel drive is standard, giving the Komendant the all-terrain chops to deal with both paved and unpaved roads. An adaptive air suspension system helps to keep the car comfortable no matter the condition of the road, while the rear seats' massage and ventilation functions ensure that VIP passengers are suitably pampered throughout their trip.
It's also possible to get an armored version of the car for extra security, although few details about armoring levels are publicly available. Aurus also offers a customization program that lets buyers add extras like a personal monogram or unique cabin finishes, albeit at an extra cost. Exact pricing isn't officially disclosed, but a recent report claimed that Emirati buyers could expect to pay close to $450,000 for the Komendant.
Lincoln Navigator One
As well as benefiting from a variety of homegrown brands, China's luxury car buyers also have access to an increasing range of exclusive high-end models from foreign manufacturers. These include the Lincoln Navigator One, an ultra-luxury variant of the already plush Lincoln Navigator that was designed specifically for China. The Navigator One looks similar to the American market Navigator L from the outside, aside from its two-tone paint scheme, but inside, it's been thoroughly upgraded.
The biggest difference is the removal of the third row and the addition of two fully reclining captain's chairs in the second row. These chairs allow the occupants almost endless levels of adjustment and feature a footrest that automatically rises when the seats are reclined. The cabin is also upholstered with hand-embroidered leather, while a large rear screen provides entertainment en route. Rather than the stereotypical champagne glasses associated with the likes of Rolls-Royce, the Navigator One features a built-in tea set complete with designer Jianzhan ceramics.
The car was unveiled at the Chengdu Motor Show in 2022, with a limited run of 30 units available. Pricing was not publicly confirmed, but it's safe to assume that the Navigator One retailed for a significant premium over the Navigator L's 1,258,000 Yuan (roughly $177,000) starting price.
Kahn Design Flying Huntsman 6x6
Built by British modification specialist Kahn Design, the Flying Huntsman 6x6 is far from your average Land Rover Defender. It features nine seats, making it — in the words of the company's founder — "ideal for large groups of people to safely and confidently explore the challenges of the great outdoors." They'll do so in luxury, too, as each one of those seats can be upholstered in a fine material of the buyers' choice, from quilted and perforated leather to a more traditional British striped fabric.
The six-wheeler conversion makes the Flying Huntsman 6x6 close to 35 inches longer than the Defender 110 on which it's based. Depending on the exact specs, it's heavier, too, but Kahn offsets that by boosting power significantly. Instead of the Defender's usual sluggish four-pot engine, the Flying Huntsman 6x6 features a 4.3L GM V8 making 430 horsepower.
Each example is individually commissioned and the options the buyer picks will have an impact on the final price, but even comparatively standard examples will still be eye-wateringly expensive. A 2018 example of the six-wheeled SUV is currently listed on Kahn's website for £500,000, or around $630,000. Expect to pay even more for a high-spec, brand-new example.
Yangwang U8 Premium Edition
Yangwang is the luxury arm of Chinese carmaker BYD, and in September 2023, it unveiled its most ambitious SUV to date. The U8 Premium Edition serves as the brand's flagship SUV model, slotting in beneath the U9 supercar. It combines off-road capabilities with high-end luxury, featuring Nappa leather seats and African Sapele wood trim. It's powered by a hybrid gas-electric powertrain making around 1,200 horsepower. The claimed range is a remarkable 620 miles, with its gas engine acting as a range extender alongside the four main electric motors.
The U8 also boasts several party tricks that highlight its all-terrain chops. Since all four of its wheels can turn independently, the car can perform tank turns, rotating its considerable mass almost on the spot. SlashGear previously covered Yangwang's innovative suspension system that debuted on the U9, and it's present in the U8, too. It enables the SUV to drive on three wheels for a limited period of time in case a tire blows out. Bizarrely, the U8 can also float for up to 30 minutes in suitably deep water.
Perhaps the most similar car on the American market is the Hummer EV SUV -– much like the U8, it also offers a variety of party tricks and features pricing stretching into the six-figure range. However, even the Hummer can't claim to float or cover 600 miles between charges. For now, though, the Hummer's crown as America's wildest EV is safe, as Yangwang has no plans for an American launch.
Dartz Prombron Black Stallion
Perhaps one of the strangest carmakers on the planet, Latvian boutique outfit Dartz makes SUVs unlike any other. The Prombron Black Stallion is one of its latest innovations and was originally designed for use in a movie. However, high demand from clients saw the company develop a publicly available version with a limited run of 20 units available. Production began in 2020, with only three examples built per year. The Black Stallion is built on the platform of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, although a Hummer-based version can also be built upon request.
The donor cars provide the off-road credentials, but it's Dartz which is solely responsible for piling on the luxury. The brand is known for its use of eyebrow-raising upholstery materials, including a former option to deck seats out with leather made from whale skin. Due to backlash from organizations like Greenpeace and, strangely enough, from Pamela Anderson, that option is no longer available. However, Dartz still offers a range of unusual interior materials including Mississippi alligator leather.
Dartz primarily caters to European and Russian customers but also offers cars to Chinese buyers. Pricing varies considerably depending on each car's specification, but the four-wheeled Black Stallion reportedly starts at €300,000 (around $330,000), while a six-wheeled variant costs at least €490,000 ($540,000).
Hongqi E-HS9
While the exclusive LS line still represents the top of Hongqi's range, the upper-middle tier E-HS9 still offers plenty of luxury features. Quilted leather is applied liberally throughout the cabin, and multiple screens make for a futuristic, albeit reportedly far from faultless, infotainment experience. The car's exterior styling seemingly takes inspiration from a number of best-selling luxury models but still looks distinctive on the road. Acceleration is also impressive thanks to the car's combined 539 horsepower.
Pricing for the E-HS9 varies significantly based on trim and location. Alongside its primary market, China, the SUV is also sold in various export markets including the Middle East and Europe. While lower-spec models start from under $100,000 depending on location, top-spec trims cost more than $150,000 in markets like the UAE. Although Hongqi and several other Chinese brands are aggressively expanding across various global markets, there have been no plans announced so far from any Hongqi models to launch in North America.