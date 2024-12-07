The 10 Most Powerful Tablet Processors (Ranked By Geekbench)

Tablets have been around for a long time — probably longer than you think. From early '90s proto-tablets like Samsung's PenMaster and the infamous Apple Newton to Microsoft's innovative 2001 Tablet PC — a touch-input tablet that predated the Apple iPad by nearly a decade — and culminating in modern-day touchscreen powerhouses from Apple and Samsung, tablets have grown from simple pen-input devices to sleek slabs of metal and glass that can rival some of the best laptops out there in raw performance.

Advertisement

They may not be to everyone's taste, but it's hard to argue against how useful tablets can be. Just ask the many users worldwide behind the recent resurgence of the format, which saw an impressive year-on-year growth of 22.1% in the second quarter of 2024. Whether you want a tablet for reading ebooks, working on the go, increasing productivity at home, or even just playing video games on a larger screen than your smartphone, these devices can offer a lot — all thanks to how much power they pack under the hood these days.

And that power is what we'll be going over here with this list of the 10 most powerful processors in the Geekbench database, ranked by single-core scores.