The 15 Most Powerful Smartphone Processors (Ranked By Geekbench)

Smartphone processors have come a long way since Apple defined the modern smartphone with 2007's iPhone. A 412-MHz Arm 11 system-on-chip (SoC) was all it needed back then, but the increasing complexity of these devices — and our deepening dependence on them — means that modern smartphones now boast the sort of processing power that we could only dream of in 2007.

Advertisement

Multi-core, gigahertz-speed SoCs are now the norm, even in cheap Android smartphones. But despite the vast improvements across the board, one name still rules the roost: Apple. The company's smartphone SoCs have always had the upper hand in raw power, often two generations ahead of their non-Apple competition — which is to say that you'll see a lot of Apple SoCs on this list of the most powerful smartphone processors.

A quick reminder before we start: We're basing this list on single-core Geekbench scores and not real-world tests. The differences between these high-end processors may not be as pronounced outside of benchmarking scenarios, and some tasks, such as social media browsing, may feel broadly similar between all of them. So before you rush out and buy an iPhone 16 Pro because its processor tops this list, take a step back and think of how you use your phone and what you need from it. With that out of the way, let's get started.

Advertisement