13-Inch iPad Air Vs. 13-Inch iPad Pro: Apple's Largest Tablets, Compared

In our time, iPads have become much more than just the shiny gadget every kid unwrapped on Christmas Eve. Today, iPads have not only become a solid replacement for MacBooks, they are one of the few tech tools that almost every student can truly benefit from.

Advertisement

If you've finally decided to invest in an iPad in favor of digital note-taking, creative work or simply to add another addition to your Apple collection, there's still one major choice you need to make. That is, which model should you buy? As of October 2024, your top contenders are the 13-inch iPad Air and the 13-inch iPad Pro.

The 13-inch iPad Air's base model, which comes with 128 GB of storage, retails at $799. On the other hand, the 13-inch iPad Pro's base model, which comes with 256 GB of storage, starts at $1,299. At first glance, you might lean toward the more reasonably priced Air, given they both offer the same screen size. But there's more to consider here, and we'll break down how the 13-inch iPad Air and Pro stack up against each other.

Advertisement