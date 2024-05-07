Here's How Much Thinner Apple's 2024 iPad Pro Is Than The Old Tablet

Apple just announced its slate of newest iPads, and amongst them was the more powerful iPad Pro. The new design, while familiar, sports an upgraded OLED display and the new AI-focused M4 chip, which is four times faster than its M2 predecessor, and the iPad Pro contains all of that in the "thinnest Apple product ever."

The new iPad Pro comes in two sizes: an 11-inch and a 13-inch model. The 11-inch version is 5.3 millimeters thin, while its 13-inch sibling is even thinner at 5.1 millimeters. By comparison, the iPod Nano had a depth of 6.2 millimeters, confirming Apple's claim that this new iPad is even thinner. A thinner iPad also means a lighter device in your hand. The 11-inch models weigh less than a pound.

If this new iteration of the iPad Pro is thinner than the old iPod Nano, how much thinner is it than its predecessor? The answer: considerably. The iPad Pro from 2022 might have been thicker than the iPod Nano, but it wasn't a chunky beast by any account.