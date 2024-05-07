Here's How Much Thinner Apple's 2024 iPad Pro Is Than The Old Tablet
Apple just announced its slate of newest iPads, and amongst them was the more powerful iPad Pro. The new design, while familiar, sports an upgraded OLED display and the new AI-focused M4 chip, which is four times faster than its M2 predecessor, and the iPad Pro contains all of that in the "thinnest Apple product ever."
The new iPad Pro comes in two sizes: an 11-inch and a 13-inch model. The 11-inch version is 5.3 millimeters thin, while its 13-inch sibling is even thinner at 5.1 millimeters. By comparison, the iPod Nano had a depth of 6.2 millimeters, confirming Apple's claim that this new iPad is even thinner. A thinner iPad also means a lighter device in your hand. The 11-inch models weigh less than a pound.
If this new iteration of the iPad Pro is thinner than the old iPod Nano, how much thinner is it than its predecessor? The answer: considerably. The iPad Pro from 2022 might have been thicker than the iPod Nano, but it wasn't a chunky beast by any account.
iPad Pro 6th generation size
The sixth-gen iPad Pro was released in 2022 with the head-turning M2 chip, which greatly improved the device's processing speed. Like the new iPad Pro, it came in two sizes, both of which are similar to the new models. There was an 11-inch version as well as a 12.9-inch version, as opposed to the new 11-inch and 13-inch models. As computer manufacturers are wont to do, each new iteration of the iPad Pro received a thinner casing.
The depth of the 11-inch model from 2022 came in at 5.8 millimeters, merely 0.5 millimeters thicker than the newest version. Meanwhile, its 12.9-inch counterpart measured 6.4 millimeters thin, 1.3 millimeters thicker than the newest model. That's slightly different from the newest generation, where the larger display model is the thinner of the two. While both versions of the predecessor weighed more than a pound, 2024's 13-inch model weighs a quarter of a pound less, and the 11-inch weighs under a pound.