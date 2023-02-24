Vivo X90 Pro Review: Well-Balanced With A Few Quirks

The smartphone market on the Android side of the fence is littered with so many names and models (outside of the U.S., anyway), that your average consumer can't make heads or tails of what to buy when the moment comes. Many offer nearly the same list of specs and features, some even looking like one another, sometimes betraying familial traits that cross company boundaries. Admittedly, brands have started to build up their own identity, whether it's through a distinctive design language or some core feature that persists through generations. Once in a while, you do come across something that stands out from the rest, either visually or through some prominent branding; and then there are all those labels and logos that want to send a message that these smartphones are backed by some even more famous brand.

The Vivo X90 Pro easily falls in that bucket, with a design that quickly grabs your attention, one way or another, at least when you turn it on its back. Whether you find it attractive or otherwise is up for debate, but it at least gets you thinking long enough to give it a closer look. Its spec sheet also looks like any other, with a few highlights that would give avid photographers of all skill levels pause for thought. But is it just a looker, or does it deliver on what all the labels promise? We give Vivo's newest global flagship a spin to see if it's all that it's cut out to be, especially when bearing a heavyweight name in the photography scene such as Carl ZEISS.

Vivo provided us with a Vivo X90 Pro for the purpose of this review.