Google Finally Releases Full Pixel Tablet Specs After A Year Of Teases

The Pixel Tablet is on its way, and Google has finally given us a look at the long-awaited device's specs. While its inclusion is pretty obvious, the biggest news on the spec sheet is still the presence of a 4nm Tensor G2 chip. The powerful chip is a core part of the company's flagship Pixel 7 smartphone, so you can see it as further evidence that Google is going all out on its new tablet. Alongside its processing power, the Tensor G2 should significantly boost the tablet's 8 mp front and rear cameras' capabilities. In addition to the processor, you can expect 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and either 128 or 256 GB of storage, depending on how much you want to pay. The device has a fingerprint scanner, along with several other sensors including an Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer, and a Hall sensor.

In terms of what you can actually see, you're going to be looking at a close to 11-inch 2560 x 1600 display, which is "4k" in layman's terms. It has 500 nits of brightness, which means using it outdoors shouldn't be a problem — even on sunny days. The 27-watt-hour battery is also likely to last you all day and can handle around 12 hours of video streaming. If you want to stream for longer than that, Google has included a charging stand at no extra cost. Using the stand should also mean your device is always charged when you need it. Oddly enough, while a stand charger is included a regular, cheap, USB-C cable isn't — so you'll have to either buy one of those separately or just check a drawer.