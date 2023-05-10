Google Finally Releases Full Pixel Tablet Specs After A Year Of Teases
The Pixel Tablet is on its way, and Google has finally given us a look at the long-awaited device's specs. While its inclusion is pretty obvious, the biggest news on the spec sheet is still the presence of a 4nm Tensor G2 chip. The powerful chip is a core part of the company's flagship Pixel 7 smartphone, so you can see it as further evidence that Google is going all out on its new tablet. Alongside its processing power, the Tensor G2 should significantly boost the tablet's 8 mp front and rear cameras' capabilities. In addition to the processor, you can expect 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and either 128 or 256 GB of storage, depending on how much you want to pay. The device has a fingerprint scanner, along with several other sensors including an Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer, and a Hall sensor.
In terms of what you can actually see, you're going to be looking at a close to 11-inch 2560 x 1600 display, which is "4k" in layman's terms. It has 500 nits of brightness, which means using it outdoors shouldn't be a problem — even on sunny days. The 27-watt-hour battery is also likely to last you all day and can handle around 12 hours of video streaming. If you want to stream for longer than that, Google has included a charging stand at no extra cost. Using the stand should also mean your device is always charged when you need it. Oddly enough, while a stand charger is included a regular, cheap, USB-C cable isn't — so you'll have to either buy one of those separately or just check a drawer.
The Pixel Tablet seems to be packed with features
Beyond raw numbers, the Pixel tablet seems to have a lot going for it. Google seems to have looked at how many people use their devices and incorporated that into its design. The tablet's charging dock doubles as a speaker — so you can binge-watch YouTube or stream your favorite show with better audio quality and no fear of your battery depleting. "Hub Mode" allows the device to form the centerpiece of your smart home.
Security is also a major focus of the new Pixel device. This is handled by the certified Titan M2 security chip which is appearing in a tablet for the first time. The Titan M2 has appeared in Google's phones for a while now and works in tandem with the main processor. It provides a secure space for things like cryptographic keys and can make a device harder to hack.
Above all else, Google's Pixel Tablet is likely to form a key part of the ecosystem the company is trying to cultivate — much like the iPad is very useful to people who own a lot of Apple products. It is going to be a strong device on its own, but you can couple it with a Pixel 7 and a Google-based smart home to take things to the next level. The tablet's users also have access to some of the Pixel range's biggest features — including the photo editing software Google has spent the past few months making a huge fuss over.