5 Honda SUV Models Available In 2024 (And Which Is The Bestseller)

Honda is one of the most reliable car brands in the world, so if you're looking for a new SUV to drive, it is probably one of the brands you're looking at alongside the likes of Chevrolet, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Nissan, Subaru, and Toyota. The car maker offers five SUV models, including one hybrid and one EV as of summer 2024.

These five options give you different sizes to pick from, so whether you want a small subcompact SUV or an eight-seat family hauler, Honda has something to offer. Furthermore, Honda's SUVs start as low as $25,100, making them budget-friendly for a lot of people. The cars also typically hold onto their value for longer, thanks in part to Honda's well-known reliability.

So, what SUV models does Honda have on offer right now? Let's check out the five Honda SUVs you can get in 2024, which one is the most popular model, and what the right one might be for you.