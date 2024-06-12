5 Honda SUV Models Available In 2024 (And Which Is The Bestseller)
Honda is one of the most reliable car brands in the world, so if you're looking for a new SUV to drive, it is probably one of the brands you're looking at alongside the likes of Chevrolet, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Nissan, Subaru, and Toyota. The car maker offers five SUV models, including one hybrid and one EV as of summer 2024.
These five options give you different sizes to pick from, so whether you want a small subcompact SUV or an eight-seat family hauler, Honda has something to offer. Furthermore, Honda's SUVs start as low as $25,100, making them budget-friendly for a lot of people. The cars also typically hold onto their value for longer, thanks in part to Honda's well-known reliability.
So, what SUV models does Honda have on offer right now? Let's check out the five Honda SUVs you can get in 2024, which one is the most popular model, and what the right one might be for you.
Honda HR-V
The Honda HR-V is the smallest SUV you can get from the car maker, and it's also the most affordable model in its lineup. The Honda HR-V is based on the 11th-generation Honda Civic, making it larger than previous-generation Honda HR-V, which was based on the subcompact Honda Fit.
The Honda HR-V starts at $25,100 and comes with a 158 hp two-liter four-cylinder engine. It also comes with Honda Sensing for safety and has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to work with your smartphone. It also comes in three trim levels — the base LX, the mid-range Sport, and the top-end EX-L.
The Sport trim gives you larger 18-inch gloss-black alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, and rear privacy glass. On the other hand, the more expensive EX-L gives you a power moonroof, power-seat adjustment, dual-zone climate control, and a larger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, but you'll go back to the smaller 17-inch alloys instead of the gloss black 18-inch rims.
Whatever trim you get, the HR-V is designed for younger drivers, with its more aggressive styling and more affordable price. Nevertheless, you won't miss out on the more important features, even if you get the most basic trim.
Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V is one of the best-selling cars on the market, with the last three generations of the CR-V making the top three of Honda's top-selling SUVs of all time.
The Honda CR-V is also the only one available with a hybrid model. So, if you want an electrified Honda, but don't have access to a regular charging station, you should consider a Honda CR-V Hybrid. The hybrid CR-V has a 2.0-liter engine and an electric motor, outputting a total of 204 hp. But if you're not a fan of electrified cars or want to save a few thousand dollars off the purchase price, you can always pick the non-hybrid CR-V option, which starts at $30,100. This one comes with a 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder that delivers 190 horses.
Honda has made its Honda Sensing safety feature standard across all trims of the CR-V. But if you can spend a couple-thousand dollars more, we'd recommend that you go for the mid-range EX trim, which starts at $32,350. That's because you get more features, including a power moonroof, a blind spot monitoring system, and cross-traffic monitoring. You also get larger 18-inch painted alloy wheels, giving your car some personality.
Honda is also offering the Honda CR-V e:FCEV: a plug-in hybrid that runs on hydrogen fuel cells. It has several exciting features, particularly if you are located in California, where most hydrogen stations in the U.S. are located.
Honda Passport
If the Honda CR-V is too small for your liking, consider going for the larger Honda Passport. This is still a five-seater SUV but is taller, coming in at 72.2 inches versus the CR-V's 66.5 inches. The Passport is also off-road focused, so all-wheel drive comes as standard across all trims.
We've reviewed the 2024 Honda Passport, and found it's a great off-road SUV that remains comfortable without all the unnecessary gimmicks. That base EX-L starts at $41,900 but comes with Honda's excellent Honda Sensing safety package. It also has a 3.5-liter V6 engine, delivering 280 hp and 262 lb.-ft of torque, and all trims are rated for a 5,000-lb. towing capacity.
If you're looking for the best off-roading Honda SUV, the Honda Passport in the TrailSport trim will be the most versatile option. It's also one of the few car models that you can take to the trail straight from the dealer, with its included off-rod tuned suspension and all-terrain tires.
Honda Pilot
If you have a large family but don't want to drive a minivan like the Honda Odyssey, the Honda Pilot will likely satisfy your needs. It's a three-row, eight-seated SUV. What's more interesting is that the Honda Pilot comes in six trim levels — from the base Sport trim that starts at $39,900 to the top-end Black Edition which starts at $54,280.
This eight-seater SUV is also powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine, just like the Passport, but AWD is an upgrade. Nevertheless, the 2WD option still has a healthy 3,500-lb towing capacity, which jumps to 5,000 lbs if you pay an extra $2,100 for the AWD option. You can also get the Honda Pilot TrailSport if you like taking your family on off-road and nature adventures.
This large SUV looks similar to the CR-V up front and has profile very much like other mid-size SUVs like the Ford Explorer. Some might even say that it's the most generic offering from Honda. But if you want a reliable SUV that will take the kids and your parents anywhere you want to go, you likely won't go wrong with the Honda Pilot.
Honda Prologue
All the SUVs we've mentioned so far are gas-powered cars, with only one offering a hybrid option. But Honda isn't about to be left behind in the EV revolution, as it just introduced its first all-electric vehicle: the Honda Prologue. This electric SUV starts at $47,400 for the base EX trim and could go all the way up to a starting price of $57,900 for the top-of-the-line Elite trim.
The Prologue can reach a maximum of 296 miles on a single charge with the front-wheel drive option, but the range drops to 281 miles for the dual-motor all-wheel drive option. On the other hand, the Elite trim, which has a dual-motor AWD setup as standard, has just a 273-mile range. It just takes 35 minutes to fill the battery from 20% to 80% using a DC fast charger, with the car gaining at least 60 miles of range with just 10 minutes on the plug.
The single-motor option has 212 hp, while the AWD dual-motor version gets 288 hp. This gives the top-end Prologue a zero to sixty time of 6.6 seconds and a top speed of 119 mph. While it might not be as powerful as the Tesla Model Y, which goes for a similar price and offers better performance, it still can't beat the quality and reliability of Honda.