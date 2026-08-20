How To Turn Off Autoplay Videos On Facebook, YouTube, Netflix, Bluesky, And More

If you hate autoplay videos, you are far, far from alone. Surveys over the years have discovered that as much as 90% of people find them to be annoying, particularly when they're ads. And why wouldn't they? It's a video you didn't want to play that consumes your precious data, and possibly gives you a jump scare when it takes over the volume. Ironically, as soon as YouTube unveiled the autoplay feature in 2015, we immediately showed you how to turn it off. Sadly, that trend hasn't changed. The tech industry that has gotten used to doing the absolute opposite of what consumers want, and one of those things is automatically autoplaying videos everywhere on the internet. We'll show you how to turn the setting off on most major social media websites and streaming services.

Some websites make it difficult or impossible to turn off autoplay. In those situations, your browser — like Firefox and Vivaldi — may be able to automatically block autoplaying media. When websites ignore this setting, you may be to go to even greater extremes and use a browser extension. These are some ways to tame websites that go against your wishes. But in many cases, you can just disable autoplay on desktop and mobile when the website allows it.