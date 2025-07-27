How To Make X/Twitter Accounts Private

Despite the availability of alternatives like Mastodon, Bluesky, and Threads, X, formerly known as Twitter, is still one of the most popular social media apps in its genre. While a normal user can easily make and reply to tweets on X, you also have the option to subscribe to the X Premium plan that offers some extra benefits like access to Grok AI, monetary incentive for posting, and more. That being said, not everyone wants their X account to be public. Maybe it's because they don't want random people following them or interacting with their posts.

Fortunately, like many other social media apps such as Instagram and Facebook, X also allows you to turn your account private. Once you privatize your account, only your followers will be able to view and interact with your posts. You'll also have to manually approve the follow requests for new users, meaning you'll control who can see your locked account. That being said, let's check out how to make your X account private.