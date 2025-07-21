How Is Grok Different Than ChatGPT? Here's What You Should Know

The race to make the best AI chatbot is hotter than ever. While OpenAI reigns at the top, the likes of Google's Gemini and Meta's Llama are not too far behind. The entry of Grok by Elon Musk's xAI just a year ago intensified the battle. In July, xAI revealed Grok 4 and Musk wasted no time drumming up the hype around it and referred to it as "the smartest AI in the world." The release comes at a rather interesting time as the hype around OpenAI's next AI model, tentatively called GPT-5, goes into overdrive mode and how it will finally bring us closer to the concept of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) or Superintelligence.

Now, ChatGPT and Grok are fundamentally the same kind of product. They are both AI chatbots and share a handful of their capabilities. For example, both of them will answer your queries, talk like a digital friend, solve math and science problems, conduct deep research, and create images from text descriptions. Where they differ is their advanced capabilities, the data that was used to train them, and the fundamental architecture powering them.

Accessing them is also a varied experience. For example, you can access Grok through X, its standalone app, and its website. ChatGPT is nothing different, but it's also available by pulling up Apple's Siri assistant. Unlike Grok, ChatGPT allows you to create custom AI agents — or GPTs — tailored for specific tasks. Moreover, the underlying GPT tech also powers a wide range of experiences as part of the Microsoft Copilot bundle on Windows and its Office suite of software.