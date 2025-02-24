What Is OpenAI Deep Research And What Can You Use It For?

You won't need to use deep research for tasks that one of OpenAI's other models can handle, like creating a PowerPoint presentation or answering straightforward questions. However, if you need to conduct highly involved research on complex topics related to finance, science, policy, law, and engineering, where detailed, fact-checked, and reliable research is a must, OpenAI says that deep research can do the work for you.

Beyond those areas, users may also find deep research helpful when they want detailed information before purchasing things like cars, appliances, and furniture. If you're someone who typically turns to websites like Consumer Reports to get their take on brands with the most reliable cars, using deep research can give you recommendations tailored to your specific situation without you having to visit several websites to gather information. As a bonus, it will generate a report with all of the information you need to go back and reference its output. Arguably, the biggest benefit of using deep research is that it lets you hand off tasks that may take you hours to complete to an AI agent that can get you everything you need in a matter of minutes.

If you're an OpenAI subscriber, using deep research is easy. All you have to do is select deep research when composing a message and enter a prompt. You want to be specific about what you want the AI research agent to find to make sure it delivers on what you're looking for. You can even attach files or spreadsheets to your query. You'll be able to follow its reasoning as it conducts the research in a sidebar that summarizes the steps it took and the sources it used.