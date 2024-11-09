How To Use ChatGPT To Create A PowerPoint Presentation

Admit it — you're probably not a fan of making PowerPoint presentations. The process can be tedious and time-consuming, and putting together multiple slides can easily feel repetitive after some time. There's also not much difference between creating a deck using information you already have versus starting one from scratch. Even with existing information, you'll typically still need to trim it down to make it effective and easy to follow. And if you're not working with any info ready, you'll need to do the research yourself first.

Advertisement

Lucky for you, tools like ChatGPT exist to do most of the heavy lifting for you. Yes, ChatGPT can be used for all sorts of fun, unexpected applications, like generating pose ideas for pictures and styling your bedroom. But it can also come in handy for the more mundane stuff, such as making PowerPoint presentations. The best part is that there's just no single way of doing so — you can create a PPT deck in ChatGPT using a bunch of different methods.