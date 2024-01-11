How To Add Custom Bots To ChatGPT With The New GPT Store

At its first developers day conference a couple of months ago, OpenAI introduced "GPTs," which are essentially custom versions of ChatGPT trained to perform a specific task based on user-specified local training data and personal instructions. Back then, OpenAI said that GPT store will soon go live, playing host to a wide range of chatbots created by ChatGPT enthusiasts as well as enterprise users.

The store is finally here, and with it, the ability to experiment with GPTs created by users all across the world. Various GPTs are trained to accomplish a diverse range of tasks such as image generation, writing, research, coding, education, lifestyle coaching, and more.

That said, there's a subscription caveat for accessing the OpenAI GPT store. You need to be a paid user, which means you must have a ChatGPT Plus, Team, or Enterprise subscription to access the GPT Store. Conversely, if you are interested in building a GPT of your own and putting it on the store, you need to have a ChatGPT Plus (or higher tier subscription) to get going.

However, there's some good news for the latter category. If you are publishing a GPT on the store, you will soon be able to earn money from it based on the user engagement. There is also a private section of the GPT Store that is exclusive to folks that have paid for the most-expensive Enterprise subscription.