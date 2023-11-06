OpenAI Now Lets Users Create Customized ChatGPT Bots With No Coding Needed

The GPT in ChatGPT stands for "generative pre-trained transformer," and now ChatGPT developer OpenAI is allowing users to do the pre-training themselves — by creating their own custom versions of the large language model. These custom versions of the AI are being called "GPTs" and don't require any coding to be programmed. Instead, a GPT can be trained by conversing with it, giving it parameters that refine its purpose and the way it processes information, as well as giving it extra information or abilities, like making images or being able to search the web.

OpenAI says these personally tailored versions of ChatGPT can be used for both personal and business use and offers specific examples of what a custom GPT can be trained to do — like designing stickers or learning the rules of a board game. Businesses can use internal-only GPTs for specific departments or other use cases, and ChatGPT Enterprise customers will be able to protect private and proprietary data by choosing how their custom GPTs are shared. An admin for a ChatGPT Enterprise account can also choose whether external GPTs are allowed by employees. Plus, conversations with business GPTs won't be used by OpenAI to improve future models.

GPTs are an evolution of the Custom Instructions feature that OpenAI introduced in July, which allowed users to manually set preferences for ChatGPT. Users can also make APIs available to a GPT to further customize it, allowing it to "interact with the real-world" or integrate data from external sources, like databases or email inboxes. Additionally, ChatGPT Plus now has access to information from up until April 2023.