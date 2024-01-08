Here Is The Reason Behind ChatGPT's Lazy Responses

For over a month, ChatGPT has been acting "lazy." This description emerges from the AI chatbot's reluctance to perform certain tasks or a recently developed tendency to deliver shorter or partial solutions. Many attuned to this behavioral change have linked this to a "winter break" slowdown or seasonal depression.

AI simulates human intelligence in various areas of life — real, digital, and their cross-section. Besides excelling at logical tasks, which a machine or computer is programmed to complete, AI has surpassed reasonable expectations, even in creative tasks such as writing and creating images. With AI- and human-generated content and artwork becoming bewilderingly tricky to differentiate, it is instinctual for a layperson to believe that AI might replicate a cyclical behavior of humans going about things slowly around the holiday season. However, what's most interesting is that many AI researchers and experts seem to back the hypothesis as highly probable.

Reports about ChatGPT being "lazy" started pouring in about two months ago, with users complaining that ChatGPT Plus — ChatGPT's paid tier based on the GPT-4 large language model — is taking longer than usual to perform the same task. A pattern that can be seen consistent with these complaints is that the AI chatbot requires users to break down inputs into smaller chunks for it to process them. Typing multiple prompts to accomplish a task can be incredibly frustrating since ChatGPT Plus users have to bear with a limit of 50 messages every three hours.