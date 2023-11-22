Sam Altman Back As OpenAI CEO With A New Board Of Directors

OpenAI's boardroom drama comes to an end as Sam Altman has agreed to return to his position as the CEO of the company. Earlier today, the AI startup announced the reversal, saying it has reached an "agreement in principle" to bring back the former chief executive after facing immense pressure from stakeholders and employees. Along with Altman, former OpenAI chair Greg Brockman, and other employees will also return.

We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo. We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 22, 2023

Altman was fired by the board on Friday after a deliberate review process, stating that he was "not consistently candid in his communications with the board." On Saturday, OpenAI's board, with the first interim CEO Mira Murati, reached out to Altman, negotiating the terms of his return, which included a change in governance that wasn't acceptable to the board.

Early on Monday, Microsoft announced hiring Altman, Brockman, and their colleagues to lead an AI research team. Shortly after, hundreds of OpenAI employees warned the board, through a letter, about a possible walkout if they didn't bring back Altman and Brockman and then resign. Meanwhile, the second interim CEO Emmett Shear asked the board to explain the sudden ouster.