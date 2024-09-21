Is Apple TV+ Still Worth Buying In 2024?

The golden age of streaming is over. Gone are the days when you could cut your cables and watch almost anything with an $8-a-month Netflix subscription — not that it's been that cheap for awhile. Every major network lunged in to get a slice of that sweet, sweet streaming pie and now, there are several baker's dozens to choose from. When you tally up all your sundry subscriptions and consider most now start with basic ad-supported tiers, you may start to get the eerie feeling we've already come full circle with cable. It's unlikely this situation will change, so all of us will have to carefully decide which streaming services to keep, and which ones to kick out of the nest. Apple TV+ is just another platform vying for your dollars, so is it worth?

Advertisement

Apple TV+ was a latecomer on the scene in 2019 (as Apple tends to be) and tried to undercut the competition with original programming at only $4.99. The company isn't exactly known for being cheap or providing a lot of value for the money, so this was a welcome surprise. Five years later, has the contender proven it deserves a part of your limited streaming budget? I've been using Apple TV+ for roughly the course of a year, and I have some thoughts. Let's discuss whether you should subscribe in 2024.