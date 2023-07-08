10 Of The Worst Movies On Netflix Right Now

It wasn't that long ago that access to entertainment media came at a premium. Choices were limited to whatever was airing on live television and what you owned in your personal home movie library. If you wanted to see something new, you had to check the programming schedule and set a reminder, visit a theater, or take an outing to the video store for the latest VHS tapes. So hungry for stories were we that we'd happily drop several dollars a day to rent a movie and watch it at home.

These days, consumers have the opposite problem. We are constantly flooded with wave after wave of movies, all delivered automatically to television screens through the internet tubes. Even if Netflix never added another piece of content to its library, you could probably spend a lifetime watching and never get to the end. That said, not all movies are created equally. Unless you actually have a lifetime to devote to consuming stories, some are better left on the shelf.

Of course, this list isn't meant to yuck anyone's yum. There's a movie for every person and a person for every movie. Still, if you're looking for a quality cinema experience, you might want to avoid these titles on Netflix.