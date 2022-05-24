How Particle Accelerators Hit The Big Time

Deep beneath the border of France and Switzerland is the most massive, most ambitious experiment ever undertaken by humanity. The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) is a particle accelerator that uses a 17-mile-long ring lined with powerful magnets to speed charged particles to near the speed of light and crash them together at tremendous energies — often high enough to replicate conditions found when the universe was in a hot dense state immediately after the Big Bang.

The LHC represents just one of an estimated over 30,000 particle accelerators in operation today.

Using these machines, researchers have unlocked the fundamental physics that underlies the universe, revealing how physics functions at even the most fundamental levels.

During the 20th Century, particle accelerators became key parts of particle — or high energy — physics and nuclear physics, existing before the two disciplines had even diversified.

What may come as a surprise is that particle accelerators weren't always titanic endeavors that required collaboration between multiple countries.

In fact, some of the earliest predecessors to the LHC were small enough to fit in small chambers located beneath the streets of a war-ravaged Liverpool in the United Kingdom, and earlier, even on a lab bench.

The need for larger particle accelerators was a result of the success of these devices. As they unlocked the physics of one energy level it became necessary to step to the next level, requiring increasingly larger, more powerful, and more costly machines.

That's how particle accelerators hit the big time.