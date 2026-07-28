Free Feature Brings AAA Video Games To Amazon Prime Video
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A handful of AAA video games are coming to Prime Video after Amazon announced that Luna, its cloud-based gaming service, is being integrated into the streaming platform. This includes titles like "Fallout GOTY Edition," "Hogwarts Legacy," "EA Sports FC 26," and "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle." The games will be available in the United States and the United Kingdom.
Accessing the games is very easy. Prime members simply click on the "Games" tab to scroll the video game library. Select a game, and you can start playing right away on your television — there is nothing to download and nothing to purchase. You can connect a controller or phone to interact with the game. New games will be added every month, both AAA titles and Amazon's original games.
Amazon explained that Luna is especially meant for those who don't have access to a console or PC. "For a lot of people, games have been harder to find than they should be," said Jeff Gattis, General Manager of Gaming at Amazon. "Bringing Luna inside Prime Video allows Prime members to discover games more naturally, and if they see one they like, they click it and they're in."
What is Amazon Luna and cloud gaming?
Amazon Luna was officially launched in 2022 as a cloud gaming service that lets gamers access titles directly on their TVs. It was a way to offer a wide range of video games to those without the means to play on consoles or PCs. Gaming hardware has only become more expensive, such as the skyrocketing price of RAM due to AI's growing demand for more memory, so Amazon revealed an all-new Luna in 2025.
The new Amazon Luna focuses on party games, with Gattis noting that gaming can often feel "isolating" when you're playing alone on your mobile device. Luna was given a collection called "GameNight," which includes games for larger groups — friends have to scan a QR code to join the game, and then their phones become controllers.
Luna is not the only cloud gaming service — a popular example is Xbox Cloud Gaming, which lets gamers stream and play video games on any device as long as they have a Game Pass. Xbox Cloud Gaming also doesn't require any downloading, allowing gamers to pick up where they left off across multiple devices. Along with the Xbox Series X|S, compatible devices include iPads, smartphones, Smart TVs, and Fire TVs.
If you already have a Prime account, however, you might as well check out the new "Games" tab!