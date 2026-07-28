Free Feature Brings AAA Video Games To Amazon Prime Video

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A handful of AAA video games are coming to Prime Video after Amazon announced that Luna, its cloud-based gaming service, is being integrated into the streaming platform. This includes titles like "Fallout GOTY Edition," "Hogwarts Legacy," "EA Sports FC 26," and "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle." The games will be available in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Accessing the games is very easy. Prime members simply click on the "Games" tab to scroll the video game library. Select a game, and you can start playing right away on your television — there is nothing to download and nothing to purchase. You can connect a controller or phone to interact with the game. New games will be added every month, both AAA titles and Amazon's original games.

Amazon explained that Luna is especially meant for those who don't have access to a console or PC. "For a lot of people, games have been harder to find than they should be," said Jeff Gattis, General Manager of Gaming at Amazon. "Bringing Luna inside Prime Video allows Prime members to discover games more naturally, and if they see one they like, they click it and they're in."