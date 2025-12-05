HBO Max And Netflix Users Could See Major Changes Soon: Here's Why

It's official: Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) have reached a definitive agreement allowing the streaming company to take possession of HBO, HBO Max, and the Warner Bros. film and television studios for $82.7 billion in enterprise value. Naturally, a deal of this magnitude could significantly reshape the streaming landscape as we know it... and as early as a year or two, to boot. The acquisition is expected to take place 12 to 18 months after WBD completes a previously announced separation of its Global Networks division in 2026.

This comes after months of speculation about WBD's potential sale to the highest bidder, including Netflix, Paramount, and Comcast. Under the cash-and-stock deal, Netflix will maintain WBD's current operations while absorbing its extensive content library. (This includes franchises such as Harry Potter, the DC Universe, Lord of the Rings, the Monsterverse, and over a century of other successes.) Until we know more about the what and the when of Netflix's takeover, sources familiar with negotiations told Reuters a rumor that Netflix is toying with the idea of a combined service. And though neither company has announced any official plans to sell Netflix and HBO Max as a single subscription just yet, such a bundle could make a Premium Netflix subscription even more valuable by lowering users' monthly costs and making it easier to access the two's massive streaming library.