How Much You Really Need To Spend For Walmart+ To Pay Off

How often have we been asked if we want to join a store's membership program? Best Buy has one, and so do Barnes & Noble, Target, and of course, Walmart. They're all considered big-box stores, and they all offer paid membership programs. The relentless call to join can get irritating, but have you wondered if any of the programs are worth the membership fee? To figure that out, you may have to do a little math, but don't worry, it's simpler than Common Core!

Walmart's paid membership program is called Walmart+. When you sign up, you can decide to pay month-to-month or pony up for an annual membership. The monthly option costs $12.95 each month, plus tax, while the annual option is $98 a year, plus tax, representing a savings of more than $55 if you opt for the annual subscription. There's also a membership option called Walmart+ InHome, which allows subscribers to have orders delivered to their homes. Here, we'll focus on the basic Walmart+ plan.

Benefits included under the membership plan are plentiful and include free shipping with no minimum order; auto care benefits like free flat repair, which has a $15 value, and free road hazard insurance with new tire installation; fuel savings; a video streaming choice, and much more. Walmart+ is significantly cheaper than Amazon Prime, and there are plenty of ways for the program to easily make it worth your investment. But you should take a close look before signing up to see if you will actually save any money.