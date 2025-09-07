Amazon Prime Vs. Walmart+: How These Two Memberships Compare
Amazon Prime and Walmart+ are two of the most widely used retail memberships in the United States, and it's easy to see why. For convenience and savings, it's hard to think of a better option. Plus, both programs offer free shipping, access to a streaming service, and their own exclusive perks. But the cost structure and finer details of these respective benefits reveal some key differences — ones that will likely have an influence on consumers trying to pick which membership is the best fit for them.
Price is one of the most significant examples. Amazon Prime costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month. For students or members 18-24 years old, Prime is available at a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Qualifying members on government assistance can pay $6.99. Walmart+ is priced more competitively at $98 annually or $12.95 per month. Students and shoppers on government assistance get 50% off that price, paying $49 annually or $6.47 a month.
Comparing benefits of Amazon Prime and Walmart+
Amazon Prime's biggest draw is its free two-day shipping (with some areas offering same-day or next-day delivery at no extra cost). Users have access to Prime's vast array of entertainment platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Reading. In addition, subscribers can opt into special deals at Whole Foods as well as semi-annual sales events on Amazon itself such as Prime Day.
Walmart+ also provides free shipping with no order minimum — but only on items shipped by Walmart. Grocery delivery is also available in areas within the Walmart+ home delivery radius for a $35 order minimum. Plus, members can save 10 cents a gallon on gas at participating Exxon, Mobil, Walmart, Murphy, and Sam's Club fuel stations.
Walmart+ doesn't have its own in-house streaming service like Prime does, but it does come with its own unique bundle of perks, most notably a free Paramount+ Essential subscription, discounts at Burger King, and free virtual veterinary care through Pawp. You even get free tire repair at Walmart Auto Care Centers and access to Walmart+ Travel, which gives up to 5% Walmart Cash back on bookings through Expedia.
Amazon Prime and Walmart+ : Which is better?
The Amazon Prime vs. Walmart+ debate is less about which is better and more about which makes the most sense for your needs. On the whole, it's very much an apples and oranges situation. Prime members benefit from Amazon's seasonal sales and special discounts at Whole Foods, while Walmart+ subscribers receive early access to Black Friday and other limited-time deals. It's the same basic idea, just designed to fit within each retailer's ecosystem.
This takes us back to the cost — Prime has a higher price point, no matter which way you look at it. Even with the couple of ways to get a discounted Amazon Prime membership, Amazon still charges more. Walmart+ and its discounted offers are all cheaper than their Prime analogues. Both of these membership programs continue to evolve and make regular changes to the perks members can enjoy. But at the end of the day, it's all about which option is more convenient for your lifestyle. Ask yourself where you find yourself shopping more often — Amazon and Whole Foods or Walmart and Walmart.com — and make your decision from there.