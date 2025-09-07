Amazon Prime Vs. Walmart+: How These Two Memberships Compare

Amazon Prime and Walmart+ are two of the most widely used retail memberships in the United States, and it's easy to see why. For convenience and savings, it's hard to think of a better option. Plus, both programs offer free shipping, access to a streaming service, and their own exclusive perks. But the cost structure and finer details of these respective benefits reveal some key differences — ones that will likely have an influence on consumers trying to pick which membership is the best fit for them.

Price is one of the most significant examples. Amazon Prime costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month. For students or members 18-24 years old, Prime is available at a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Qualifying members on government assistance can pay $6.99. Walmart+ is priced more competitively at $98 annually or $12.95 per month. Students and shoppers on government assistance get 50% off that price, paying $49 annually or $6.47 a month.