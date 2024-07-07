Amazon Prime Members Get More Whole Foods Discounts Than You Probably Realize

One of the ways Amazon has integrated Whole Foods into its larger business is by integrating it with its preexisting logistics infrastructure to offer quick grocery delivery. Prime subscribers are able to pay an additional $10 each month to unlock unlimited grocery delivery from Whole Foods Market. In addition to the extra fee, the only other caveat is that orders must total $35 or more. This also applies to deliveries from Amazon Fresh, the other grocery option available through Amazon. Subscribers also get access to priority deliveries and recurring reservations.

The grocery subscription for Prime members comes with a few additional perks aside from grocery delivery. Those who sign up are also able to take advantage of 30-minute grocery pickups from both Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh. These slots were once a full hour, but are now more efficient. Unlike delivery, 30-minute, in-person pickups have no order minimum. You can simply select a pickup window while placing your online order, head to the Whole Foods location you shopped at, and check in through the app when you arrive. Within your selected window, a Whole Foods employee will bring your order directly to your car.

Of course, shelling out an additional monthly fee on top of the base Prime subscription may not feel worth it for some people, but given that grocery delivery is otherwise $10 per-delivery, it's a huge discount for those who already rely on it. Whether your schedule keeps you too busy to get to the grocery store often, or you have a disability that makes shopping on your own difficult, grocery delivery is an enticing offer for many folks.