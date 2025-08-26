How To Know If Walmart+ Will Deliver Orders To Your Address
Walmart has become a haven for budget-minded shoppers looking to procure anything from clothes, groceries, prescription drugs, and even offerings from some of the best-selling tire brands. Historically, doing so has involved getting into your car and making a trip to one of the company's more than 10,000 brick-and-mortar stores worldwide. In the digital age, however, Walmart has made things even easier for its customer base, allowing folks to shop online or through its app. The chain even offers delivery free of charge in some cases. Walmart is actually already using robotrucks to make deliveries, but these are mainly been used for distribution between stores rather than for delivering products to consumers.
Regardless, free delivery is available when you sign up for Walmart+, which is a membership program that provides free shipping on many in-store items (including groceries) when you spend more than $35. Likewise, even smaller non-grocery orders may qualify for free delivery. Of course, this "free" delivery comes with the cost of the Walmart+ membership, which will set you back about $12.95 per month, or $98 annually. This $98 annual Walmart subscription for grocery deliveries could be made even cheaper for college students and those eligible for government assistance, who qualify for a 50% discount.
You can check online to see if your Walmart+ membership can deliver to your home
Before you sign up, you might want to confirm that your address is in the delivery radius of a Walmart store. Here's how to do it:
- Log into your Walmart account online or through the app and click on the How do you want your items? tab.
- Click Delivery from the selections.
- Your address should already be listed with your account, and the site should automatically find stores within its delivery radius.
- Select the store you want, then click Save As My Store.
From there, fill your online shopping basket with whatever you need, and checkout when you're ready. In the unfortunate situation in which your address is not covered, the site will let you know when you click "Delivery" and instead offer some options for in-store pickup. You should also make sure that the products you are selecting qualify for free delivery with a Walmart+ subscription, which will be denoted on the website. Most products do qualify, but sometimes oversized items or products from third-party sellers do not. The Walmart+ subscription comes with plenty of other perks, including discounts on gas, streaming services, Burger King, and pet care, among others. However, the free shipping is arguably one of the best features — if it reaches your address.