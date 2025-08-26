How To Know If Walmart+ Will Deliver Orders To Your Address

Walmart has become a haven for budget-minded shoppers looking to procure anything from clothes, groceries, prescription drugs, and even offerings from some of the best-selling tire brands. Historically, doing so has involved getting into your car and making a trip to one of the company's more than 10,000 brick-and-mortar stores worldwide. In the digital age, however, Walmart has made things even easier for its customer base, allowing folks to shop online or through its app. The chain even offers delivery free of charge in some cases. Walmart is actually already using robotrucks to make deliveries, but these are mainly been used for distribution between stores rather than for delivering products to consumers.

Regardless, free delivery is available when you sign up for Walmart+, which is a membership program that provides free shipping on many in-store items (including groceries) when you spend more than $35. Likewise, even smaller non-grocery orders may qualify for free delivery. Of course, this "free" delivery comes with the cost of the Walmart+ membership, which will set you back about $12.95 per month, or $98 annually. This $98 annual Walmart subscription for grocery deliveries could be made even cheaper for college students and those eligible for government assistance, who qualify for a 50% discount.