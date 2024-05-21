Comcast Stream Saver Bundle: What's Included, And Is It A Good Deal?

The streaming wars have led to numerous corporate team-ups and service bundles. That has, of course, left even the best streamers on the market looking similar to the very media conglomerates they were expected to vanquish. Not surprisingly, it's also opened the door for those cable and internet conglomerates to get in on the bundling action, with Comcast/Xfinity being the latest to offer a streaming deal of its own. The company's Stream Saver package will become available to Comcast subscribers on May 29, 2024, for an additional $15/month.

The bundle will pack an impressive lineup of streaming services as well: Netflix, Apple TV+, and Peacock. The last service is hardly a surprising presence, with Comcast having acquired NBC Universal (who owns and operates Peacock) in a $30 billion deal in 2011. As for Netflix, though it still boasts a solid lineup of original programming, increased competition and regular price-hikes have left the company fighting to keep its once dominant market share. Bundling deals like Stream Saver open new and potentially vital revenue streams.

The Comcast deal may prove huge for Apple TV+, too. The streamer is still growing its brand with an impressive list of original films and series, even as it lags behind competitors in monthly subscribers. All in, Stream Saver appears to be an impressive package. The real question is whether the bundle is a legitimately good deal for consumers.