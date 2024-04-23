How To Change Your Netflix Plan (Mobile Or Online)
In lieu of having cable TV, these days, more people are signing up for a myriad of streaming services to access all kinds of TV shows and movies. Depending on how many you choose to sign up for and which subscription type to get, you may end up spending a lot.
If you do a bit more digging, though, you'll discover the most essential streaming platforms usually offer a tier of plans that hit various price points. Others even offer promotions that let you access several services as a bundle. Of course, in most cases, the cheaper the subscription, the fewer features you may be afforded. Before you sign up for any streaming service, it's important to take a good look at all the available plan options, if there are any, to ensure that you pick the one most appropriate to your preferences. Even if you're already subscribed to a streaming platform, occasionally comparing your usage and requirements against your current plan is a smart move so you can switch to a lower-cost one when applicable.
To date, Netflix is revered as a must-have streaming service. It's got a pretty wide-ranging catalog that's suitable for all ages and a platform that can be accessed across a variety of devices. However, Netflix's top-tier monthly subscription is currently the most expensive option out there compared to its counterparts on other streaming services. It's also notorious for routinely increasing its prices.
Not sure what Netflix plan you're currently under? Let's talk about all the available subscription options so you can decide whether switching to a different plan is necessary.
The different Netflix plans, in a nutshell
In the U.S., Netflix's "Standard" plan costs $15.49 per month. This affords unlimited access to ad-free movies, TV shows, and mobile games, as well as the ability to view videos in full HD. You can watch and download content on two supported devices simultaneously. Those who live in the same household as you can access your Netflix account, but as a Standard subscriber, you can add one additional user who doesn't live with you for a fee of $7.99 per month. This extra member will have their own Netflix account and password, but their membership will be charged through yours.
If you don't mind the occasional interruption, you can bump down to the "Standard with Ads" plan for $6.99 per month, which includes commercial breaks for most TV shows and movies on the platform. Although you can still enjoy unlimited mobile game access through this plan, some movie and TV show titles may not be available due to licensing limitations. You can still watch and download videos on two supported devices simultaneously, but you won't be able to add an extra member to your account. Having said that, this is currently the cheapest plan option available for Netflix.
The most feature-stacked and expensive Netflix plan is the "Premium" option, available at $22.99 per month. Video quality is bumped up from full HD to Ultra HD, and as a subscriber, you can watch on four devices and download videos on six devices at a time, respectively. Furthermore, you can add up to two extra members who don't live with you to your account as well as watch TV shows and movies that support spatial audio.
Depending on your location, you may be charged taxes on top of your chosen Netflix subscription.
How to switch to a different Netflix plan
In general, you should be able to change your plan through the Netflix website easily. Here's how to do it through a computer:
- Open a browser tab and go to netflix.com.
- Log in if necessary and select your primary profile.
- Hover over the dropdown arrow next to your profile photo in the top-right corner of the page and select Account.
- Under Quick Links, select "Change plan."
- Your current plan is highlighted in blue. To switch, choose one of the unhighlighted ones.
- Click Continue or Update.
- Hit Confirm Change or Confirm.
If you watch Netflix content through a mobile device, you won't be able to change plans using the app, which has limited feature access. However, you can do it through a mobile web browser:
- Launch your go-to browser app, open a new tab, and go to netflix.com.
- Sign in if you haven't and make sure you're in your primary profile.
- Tap the hamburger icon in the top-left corner of the screen.
- Select Account.
- Under Quick Links, go to "Change plan."
- Your current plan will be highlighted in blue. To change, choose one of the unhighlighted options.
- Tap Continue or Update.
- Hit Confirm Change or Confirm.
Note that changes will take effect on your next billing cycle if you're bumping down to a lower-priced Netflix plan. Meanwhile, upgrading to a higher-tier subscription activates additional features immediately. Your billing date will change based on the balance of your last payment.
Based on testing, you won't be able to change Netflix plans through your TV. You'd have to do it through a computer or mobile web browser.
What to do if you can't change Netflix plans through the Netflix website
If you subscribe to Netflix directly through the Netflix website, the steps previously outlined for changing subscription plans should work without a hitch. In most cases, the steps are similar even if you use Netflix through a third-party bundle or package, such as those offered by mobile phone and internet service providers like Verizon or Cox. However, the option to change your Netflix plan may depend on the type of deal you're subscribed to.
If you go to your Netflix account settings and can't find the "change plan" option, there may be a few reasons for this. One is that your Netflix plan may be provided by a third party and cannot be modified outright. You may need to reach out to your respective provider's customer support to find out what your options are. Another could-be reason is that your Netflix account may be on hold for some reason. During this time, changes to your Netflix plan can't be made until issues are resolved.
If you are having trouble changing your Netflix plan on your own, you have the option of temporarily pausing your account for up to 10 months while you sort things out — or try out other streaming services in the interim — before you cancel it completely. Whatever the situation may be, Netflix recommends that you reach out to customer support for additional assistance.