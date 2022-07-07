Netflix Upgrade Adds Spatial Audio Without The Need For A Surround Sound System

Netflix is arguably the king of video streaming despite ups and downs in its business and subscriber counts. The platform is probably enjoyed most on smartphones, but the number of devices it supports has grown to almost any screen you might have in the house. While those screens take care of the streaming service's visuals, the audio experience can vary more widely depending on the equipment you have. Most Netflix users, unfortunately, have to settle for the speakers on their phones, headphones, or TVs, few of which offer immersive surround sound. In order to level the playing field a bit, Netflix and Sennheiser have teamed up to bring a new form of spatial audio to all devices with stereo speakers, with no additional hardware required.

Spatial audio has been one of the recent buzzwords in entertainment, though it is more formally associated with an Apple technology of the same name. In essence, this is a form of 360-degree surround sound that mimics the experience in cinemas that have sound coming from different directions. This is considered a more immersive and cinematic experience since it is able to reproduce more realistically the behavior of sounds in the real world, which don't really come from just one or two points of origin.

Of course, this kind of audio experience also requires additional hardware, which is why surround sound systems often involve several speakers placed around a room. There have been recent developments that allowed replicating that same effect with only headphones, like Apple's Spatial Audio, but that only works with very specific devices. This Sennheiser technology, in contrast, works almost like magic to turn any device with stereo speakers into a personal cinema.