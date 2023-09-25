How To Set Up A Netflix Profile For Your Kid (& Use Other Parental Controls)

In the age of binge-watching TV shows and movies, having a subscription to a video streaming service is almost a necessity. At the forefront of the many options available to date is Netflix, mostly because of the platform's expansive catalog of titles that includes impressive original content. There are plenty of categories and genres to choose from, some of which should be highlighted in various carousels right on Netflix's home screen.

Of course, as is the case for most streaming services, not all shows and films that you can access on Netflix are appropriate for all audiences. If you live in a household with children, it's imperative that you only let them view content that is appropriate to their age. The most efficient way to do that is by creating their own profile on your Netflix account. In addition, you should explore and enable available parenting controls and make a habit out of reviewing your kids' viewing history.