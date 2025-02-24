How To Turn Off Ads On Amazon Prime Video

Amazon's Prime Video is one of the most popular streaming services out there to date. If you're not a subscriber yet, there are a variety of ways to gain access to its extensive catalog that includes popular picks like "Fleabag," "The Boys," and "Saltburn." You can sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription which, by default, affords you access to certain titles for free — labeled as "Included with Prime" — as part of your membership. If you don't want to splurge for the monthly membership, there are other ways to watch videos on Prime Video without Amazon Prime, such as paying for specific movies and TV show episodes directly so that you can generally watch it any time you want.

Advertisement

Even though Amazon offers you several ways to binge-watch on its streaming platform, if you're a Prime Video user, you may have noticed that you've been seeing some ads recently. This may either be before your movie or TV show starts or inserted a few times within the playback.

According to Amazon, due to recent changes, Prime Video titles will now include "limited advertisements" that may play before or during playback in the U.S. as well as other countries such as the U.K., Germany, Austria, Australia, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, and Mexico. Fortunately, viewers who are based in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, the Mariana Islands, and American Samoa are excluded from the push for ads and won't be seeing them for now.

Advertisement

Despite how potentially annoying this latest development may be, there is an official way to disable certain ads on Amazon Prime Video, plus a number of alternative methods you may want to explore as well.