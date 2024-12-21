Unsettling Reasons Why You Might Want To Avoid Using Instagram

Instagram decides what you see, not you. Its algorithm prioritizes posts that keep you glued to the app, not the ones you actually care about. That's why your best friend's update gets buried under a meme you saw three times already. The algorithm feeds you content based on what's most likely to make you scroll longer, not what necessarily adds value to your day. And don't think you're seeing the real world because Instagram carefully curates your feed to push trends, ads, and influencers. The result is that you lose control of your own experience, and Instagram stays in charge of what grabs your attention.

The algorithm isn't particular to any one user. In fact, Instagram uses a different algorithm for your feed, the explore page, and even the reels section. What you see on your explore page is influenced by how you interact with posts and accounts as well as other accounts who you share similar interactions with. The more likely the algorithm thinks you are to engage with a post, the more often you'll see similar content.

Algorithm curation can feel restrictive, keeping you closed off from content outside the app's assumptions about your preferences. One way to get around it is by hiding or turning off suggested posts on your feed. Meta recently introduced a feature to reset your algorithm altogether, though its effectiveness remains to be seen.

