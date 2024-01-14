How To Adjust Your Ad Preferences On The Instagram App

Like most social media apps designed to help you discover new things, Instagram has an algorithm that primarily relies on your browsing activity to ensure that you mostly see posts the pique your interest and therefore spend more time scrolling content. Any additional ads and suggested posts shared by businesses and pages that the app recommends are based on the users you follow on the platform as well as the posts you engage with. If you have recently connected your Instagram and Facebook accounts through Meta's unified Accounts Center portal, some of your viewing history and interactions on the latter platform can also affect the ads you see on Instagram.

Your tapping habits are not the only thing affecting what Instagram suggests for you to see. The subjects of your own posts — including Instagram Reels and Instagram Stories — are also analyzed so that related ads show up wherever applicable on the platform. If you happen to have a Facebook account, your personal information and interests on Facebook have an impact as well.

Finally, in the spirit of "anything you do online is probably being tracked," your activity on certain third-party apps — especially those that you may be logged into using your Facebook username as password, which ensures data-sharing — may also be used by Instagram to provide you with outside ad content within the platform, potentially lengthening your ongoing browsing session on the app and eliminating the step of searching for things to buy elsewhere.

Given that Instagram's ad algorithm relies heavily on the amount of information you share with the platform, it's important to make sure the necessary settings are in place so that you're only seeing what you want to see and nothing more.