How To Find A Post You Previously Liked On Instagram

When you like an Instagram entry, you are giving the poster props for great content while also giving Instagram an idea of the type of content you'd like to see more of. Liking posts is essentially the same as declaring your favorite photos and videos. To take a look at which Instagram posts made the cut thus far, follow the instructions below.

On an iPhone or Android:

Launch the Instagram app. Tap on your profile photo in the bottom-right corner of the screen to go to your profile page. Hit the hamburger icon in the top-right corner of the app and go to "Your activity." Under the Interactions section, select Likes.

On a computer:

Open Instagram.com in a browser and log in. Hit the hamburger icon in the bottom-left corner of the screen and go to "Your activity." Under the Interactions section, select Likes.

This should bring you to a grid of your Liked entries (including Instagram reels), which only you can see on one page. By default, only 300 of your most recently liked Instagram posts will be listed here, which is still a massive amount to go through individually. You can make the process of reviewing liked photos and videos a lot easier by listing them from newest to oldest or vice versa, as well as filtering posts according to the dates they were posted.

If you're using Instagram on mobile, you'll have an added option of filtering posts according to the author. You can type their Instagram handle if you know it or scroll through a list of accounts whose entries you've marked.