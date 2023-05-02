Instagram: How To Turn Off Or Hide Suggested Posts In Your Feed

Instagram's suggested posts appear in both the feed and on the Explore page, and they are based on a variety of factors. Your activity on the app — such as other accounts you follow and posts you interact with — determines which posts show up in your feed. Other factors that influence suggested posts include your past interactions with that account or similar accounts, and how other people interact with the post and account.

The Instagram feed, like the Explore page, is tailored to content you consume on the app. Even though your Instagram feed mainly consists of accounts you follow, the posts that appear on your feed aren't chronological, and instead, are based on your previous interactions and accounts you're likely to be interested in. It is possible to display a chronological feed by tapping the Instagram logo at the top of the feed and choosing Following. However, the Following feed isn't enabled by default, even after selecting it in the app.

While the Explore page is a great way to discover new content, seeing posts from accounts you don't follow on your Instagram feed can be annoying. If you want your feed to look less like Instagram's Explore page, you can turn off suggested posts.