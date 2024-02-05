How To Curate Your Instagram Explore Page

The simplest way to fine-tune your Explore page suggestions is to be very intentional about how you interact with the content on your feed. As much as possible, only engage with content and creators that you like. It sounds like a no-brainer, but sometimes, we end up interacting with stuff online that we don't actually like. Instagram (and social media, generally) has lots of posts that are just meant to stir up arguments and get people talking, and it's easy to get caught up in that. So keep it simple: Like what you like, comment on things that catch your eye, and save posts you want to see again. It's a win-win for everyone — the creator gets engagement and encouragement, Instagram shows you more similar content, and you have a good time on the interwebs.

A more systematic method is to teach the algorithm which posts you don't like. On the Explore tab, tap and hold any post you're not interested in, then select "Not interested" from the pop-up menu that follows. The algorithm will adjust future suggestions accordingly. It also won't recommend similar content found elsewhere on the app, such as in the Reels or Search sections. This also works for suggested posts on your Feed, except for those, you have to tap the three dots opposite the username to access the "Not interested" button. If you regularly encounter ads for items that don't interest you, the three-dot icon also holds the option to hide such ads (and related ones) from your feed.

You can get more insights into what's informing the algorithm's selections if you tap each recommended post, select the three-dot icon, and select "Why you're seeing this post." From here, you can adjust your usage patterns accordingly.