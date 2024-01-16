How To Check How Much Time You're Spending On Instagram

Instagram can be addicting. No surprise there. The app is an endless source of entertainment with specially curated ads to match your preferences. The tricky thing is that it's easy to keep scrolling on Instagram (or social media in general), but you might be in for a rude awakening about just how much of your time you've spent browsing the app. The first step to helping yourself spend less time on these apps is learning how much of your day you spend online.

Meta seems interested in helping you manage your screen time, as such, in Instagram's options, you'll see a portion called "Your activity," which you can use to view your daily average Instagram hours and set usage limits, among other things.

However, the log only goes back seven days, so you might have to use your phone's built-in screen time manager to see more information. Luckily, any recent iOS or Android version will have a way in the settings you can use to check your app hours for specific apps. They even take it a notch further and allow you to block these apps based on your preferred digital exposure limits. Follow the steps below to get started.