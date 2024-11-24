Everything You Need To Know About Bluesky & How It Compares To X (Twitter)

On the surface, Bluesky may look like just another Twitter clone, but under the hood, it's a very different platform. Just as on Twitter, you can post, repost, quote, and like posts. The difference is that Bluesky is decentralized, meaning anyone can host their own data and take their account with them to another instance of the platform. By default, a new user will appear as @username.bsky.social, but if you don't like that, you can use your own domain. For example, SlashGear could theoretically rehost an account on its own domain, giving it a username like @username.slashgear.com. (At the time of this writing, SlashGear does not have a Bluesky account.)

Another unique aspect of Bluesky is algorithmic choice. On Twitter, Threads, and many other social media sites, users are shown content based on a secretive algorithm closely guarded by the platform. On Twitter and Threads, you can choose between letting a proprietary algorithm decide what you see or sorting your timeline into pure chronological order. Bluesky, by contrast, lets you select between multiple open-source algorithms, giving users far more control over how their content gets sorted.

This algorithmic control manifests most clearly in the Feeds feature, which lets users create and subscribe to custom timelines based on particular topics, sets of users, or other criteria. When creating a Feed, you can choose which algorithm you want to rank the posts and even select how much weight the algorithm will give to the recency of any given post. This feature helped Bluesky to take on a life of its own, with a community-curated DIY culture that feels both fresh and distinct from other Twitter-like competitors.

