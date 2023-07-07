Bluesky Hits 1 Million Installs As Competition With Threads Heats Up

Social media is an ever-evolving landscape that sees some once-vaunted sites laid low, and fresh upstarts that soon come to rule the proverbial roost. With this in mind, there are now multiple sites and applications out there that are looking to challenge Twitter's dominance of the micro-blogging scene, with Bluesky and Threads being two of the most noticeable.

Created by Twitter's founder Jack Dorsey, Bluesky features all of the bells and whistles many enjoy from Twitter. Becoming available in February for iPhone users, and April for Android, Bluesky is actually still in an invite-only stage, and if one is interested in using the service, you'll need to sign up on a waiting list. Despite this fact, Bluesky has recently crossed the threshold of one million installs, as reported by data.ai. This is impressive considering that Bluesky isn't yet entirely available to the public. Still, Bluesky now has some stiff competition in the form of Meta's Threads, which itself has experienced explosive growth in an incredibly short amount of time.