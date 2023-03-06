Twitter Is Seriously Broken Today

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter in late 2022, it seems as though the social media giant is incapable of staying out of the news cycle. From starting his tenure as CEO with a massive, public wave of layoffs to the intense shift in the work culture, Twitter under Elon Musk has been chaotic at best. In one instance, Musk sent out an email to all of his employees stating that they had 24 hours to accept his new "hardcore" demands or resign their positions entirely. Embarrassingly, this seems to have backfired drastically on Musk, with far fewer employees accepting the measures than others.

In November 2022, Twitter engineers were quoted as fearful of outages caused by the massive employee exodus. Those predictions have come true, with the reports of issues skyrocketing towards the end of 2022, and complaints of broken features and outages becoming more commonplace in 2023, as well. On March 6, 2023, Twitter was hit with yet another strike to its reputation, as the effects of the brain drain become evident.