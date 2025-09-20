Here's How Much Data TikTok Uses Per Hour

When the videos being pushed to you are almost eerily attuned to your interests, it's easy to get sucked into a hole scrolling your For You feed on TikTok without realizing just how much data you've used. But if you have a limited data plan or metered internet connection, then you're going to want to be careful, as streaming content on video platforms can be fairly data-intensive. This is especially the case if you're watching videos at a higher resolution or video quality.

We set up a testing environment to find out how much data TikTok uses for each hour of streaming. To do this, we set it away to auto-scroll, with the video quality set to Auto. With these settings, TikTok used 323 megabytes (MB) of data for the hour. If you're streaming regularly, it's easy to see how you could eat through your data plan.

Exactly how much data gets used per hour of TikTok scrolling will vary a little on a case-by-case basis. There are a couple of reasons for this: firstly, the quality you watch videos at can change how much data is used. Secondly, the way you have your app set up could affect how much data is used, or even which version of the app you're using. No need to worry, though – there are a few steps you can take to limit how much data you use while exploring TikTok.