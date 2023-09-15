Here's How To Use Less Data While Browsing Instagram And TikTok

It's easy to get caught up in the endless feeds of Instagram and TikTok. You might not even realize how many minutes (or even worse, hours) you've spent doom scrolling social media apps. While this isn't great for productivity, it also uses a lot of data. Given that Instagram and TikTok are mainly video-based apps, you're consuming data for every video you watch. Additionally, since both Instagram Reels and TikTok videos autoplay, just scrolling through your timeline can use a fair bit of data.

If you're connected to Wi-Fi, this shouldn't be a problem. However, mobile data is limited, and you don't want to be running through your data cap before the end of the month. Both Instagram and TikTok have built-in data-saving modes you can enable to restrict the amount of data you consume on the apps. In addition, you can also enable low data mode on iPhones and Android phones.

Data saving modes do different things, depending on the app and your phone. Videos might take longer to load, resolution may be lowered, and background app usage could be paused. While this might not result in the best app experience, if you want to conserve data, it makes sense to enable this feature.