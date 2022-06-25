How To Edit The Profile Cover On An Instagram Video

The first option for changing your Instagram video's cover photo is when you're posting the content. This is the simplest method, though you'll either need to select a frame from within the video itself or an image that has been added to your smartphone's camera roll (via Instagram).

1. On Instagram's main page, tap on the plus icon in the top right and then tap Post.

SlashGear

2. Select the video you want to post, then tap Next in the top right corner of the app.

SlashGear

3. Set the filter and trim the video if you want, then tap Next again.

4. Now, tap on the video image with the Cover label and select which part of the video you want to use as its cover. You can also tap "Add from camera roll" to choose an image on your phone. Once you've made the selection, tap Done.

SlashGear

SlashGear

5. When you're finished with the settings, tap on the blue Share button.

Once the video is shared to your profile, you'll see that its thumbnail is the one you chose. At this point, it can't be changed by editing in any way unless you have a business profile with Creator Studio or you're using a third-party app.