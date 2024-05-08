This Simple TikTok Feature Lets You Watch Videos On Your Flight Without WiFi

With over a billion monthly active users, TikTok has become a global sensation. For better or for worse, the platform has popularized short-form content and has given countless creators a chance to make a livelihood out of creating entertaining videos. Though it's mostly known for the seemingly infinite funny sketches and memes, you can often find educational content that makes the app more than just a way to kill time.

In fact, most users are only familiar with its content-consuming and sharing functionality, but there are things TikTok can do that you probably didn't know about. These include being able to quickly search for products or merchandise that appear in videos or saving your favorite comments and hashtags so that you can access them later. There's even a way to see a list of the TikTok videos you've watched.

Similarly, a trick shared by Megan Homme on TikTok has recently been blowing up. It turns out you can save a buffer of entertaining videos while connected to the internet. Then, the next time you're on a flight or anywhere with no access to Wi-Fi or mobile data, you can enjoy these downloaded TikToks on your phone. The steps involved are pretty basic, and here is how you can carry up to two hours of downloaded TikTok videos with you everywhere.