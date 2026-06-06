15 Cars Coming Out In The Next 5 Years That Are Worth The Wait
The automotive industry never sleeps, like most of the other industries characterizing the wonderland of consumer capitalism we live in. Automakers are in a constant R&D arms race, spending billions a year to stay ahead of the competition and get us to part with our hard-earned money.
For the consumer, this means a seemingly never-ending stream of new vehicles, usually in the form of yearly updates to existing nameplates. But those annual tweaks, as boring as they can be, are often punctuated by bigger refreshes or, in some cases, entirely new vehicles — and it's on these standouts that we're focusing today.
Many automakers have confirmed that they have one or more big-ticket vehicles coming out in the next five years, some of which we think will be worth keeping an eye out for. Not all of these have confirmed release dates, of course, and even the ones that do may end up getting delayed, but as of mid-2026, these are some of the most exciting cars releasing before 2030.
2027 Ferrari Luce
In 2019, Ferrari launched its first PHEV, the SF90. In 2024, it marked another milestone with the Purosangue super-SUV, its first SUV. For the 2027 model year, Ferrari's taking the logical next step by combining the two in an all-electric SUV, the Luce.
The automaker's EV SUV is a massive departure for the brand. Not only is it electric, but the styling is a radical break from what we're used to from the Italian marque (for better or worse, depending on who you ask). The body, by Jony Ive and Marc Newson's LoveFrom, is a clean and chunky affair, while the similarly minimalist interior is notable for seating five — the first Ferrari to do so — and for a tasteful combination of OLED screens and actual switchgear.
Of course, it wouldn't be a Ferrari without power: Expect 1,035 hp from the Luce's four Ferrari-developed motors, one in each wheel. These motors will allegedly propel the 4,982-pound SUV to 62 mph in 2.5 seconds on the way to a 192 mph top speed. Predictably, the Luce won't be cheap — it starts at €550,000 in Europe, which works out to $640,000 or so.
2028 Chevrolet Camaro
When Chevrolet discontinued the sixth-gen Camaro in 2023, the company made no secret of the fact that the nameplate wasn't gone for good, and that it would be returning. As of 2026, it looks like the automaker is living up to that promise, at least if rumblings of a new Camaro are to be believed. According to an Automotive News report, this next-generation Chevrolet Camaro will be part of a four-strong contingent of new GM cars slated to begin production in 2027.
GM has not publicly acknowledged the existence of this upcoming muscle car, so details are quite scarce as of mid-2026. However, reports suggest that it will share a platform — allegedly an updated Alpha 2 — with an all-new Cadillac CT5 and two new Buick sedans. All four will be built in GM's Grand River Assembly plant in Lansing, Michigan.
We know little beyond that, although a GM Authority report indicates that this new Camaro will likely be gasoline-powered and might return as a mid-size four-door. Not, perhaps, the revival everyone was hoping for, but one that'll be quite interesting to follow nonetheless.
2029 Lexus LFA
The Lexus LFA was a spectacular limited-to-500 supercar that looked great, drove brilliantly, and packed a 553-hp V10 that regularly ranks as one of the best-sounding V10s ever made. It's hard to imagine many automakers actively choosing to craft a successor to such a celebrated supercar, but that's exactly what Lexus is doing.
Lexus is, of course, approaching the task in its own unique way, and that way happens to be a potentially divisive one: electric power. The upcoming LFA will be an all-electric supercar and, while details are scarce, we do know that it'll have a lightweight aluminum frame and share a platform with the 2027 GR GT. It may also feature solid state batteries, although Lexus has kept its cards close to its chest in terms of power numbers or underlying tech.
The automaker has also yet to reveal a concrete release date as of mid-2026, which isn't too surprising given that it's technically still a concept. That said, the world's motoring press is quite confident that the LFA Concept will make its way to Lexus dealerships before the decade is out.
2028 (or later) Nissan GT-R
The Nissan GT-R R35, which the company discontinued in early 2025, is likely one of the most iconic Japanese performance cars ever. Over its 18-year production run, the R35 proved itself a fitting member of the GT-R lineage, attaining great motorsports success and selling an impressive 48,000 units.
Unsurprisingly, Nissan has already confirmed that it's developing a next-gen GT-R. Speaking to The Drive in 2025, Nissan North America's Ponz Pandikuthira said that the automaker was looking at a "three to five year" timeline for the next GT-R. He also revealed that it will be electrified, pairing battery power with a 600-plus hp turbocharged gasoline engine. However, the automaker had not yet decided at the time whether it would be a conventional hybrid or a PHEV.
The next-gen GT-R is expected to use solid state batteries, which could offer better energy density and faster recharging. Nissan is on track to start building EVs with these batteries in 2028, so we expect the next-gen GT-R to come some time after that. Will it look anything like the ultra-cool Hyper Force concept it showcased in 2023? Probably not, but we can dream.
2027 Rivian R3/R3X
Rivian may have made its name with the chunky R1T and R1S, but 2027 will see the automaker turn its hand to much smaller EVs in the form of the R3 and R3X. These were first announced in 2024 as two of three vehicles on a new midsize platform, alongside the midsize R2 SUV that entered production in April 2026.
The R3 and R3X will be smaller than the R2, and take a different tack from Rivian's other offerings. These look like they're trying to combine Rivian's strengths with some old-school hatchback charm, complete with off-road-oriented lifted suspensions. The R3X, especially, should be very fun, with rally-inspired touches like wide wheels, increased ride height compared to the R3, and a tri-motor AWD setup that should help it hit 60 mph in under 3 seconds.
Both will support some form of self-driving and get more than 300 miles from a single charge. Rivian has not revealed a specific launch date for either, but we know that the R3X will likely debut first and that production will start after R2s start making their way to customers.
2027 Ford F-150 Lightning EREV
Ford's F-150 Lightning didn't have the smoothest production run ever, with blips caused by everything from battery issues to the vagaries of EV demand. However, none of these stopped the F-150 Lightning from being a genuinely great EV, and it sold well, until Ford pulled the plug at the end of 2025.
The Blue Oval did not, however, leave fans guessing as to its future plans for the nameplate. The same month it announced that it was ceasing F-150 Lightning production, it revealed that the truck's successor would have a gasoline engine — in a sense.
The next-gen F-150 Lightning will have a gasoline range extender that will allegedly give it a range of over 700 miles. That's a massive improvement over the 320-mile estimate of the previous F-150 Lightning, and could make it a truly compelling alternative to a gasoline F-150 for those who drive longer distances. It's important to point out, however, that this is not a move to hybrid propulsion: The next-gen F-150 Lightning will still be all-electric, just with a generator that tops up the batteries as you go along.
2027 GR GT
In 2024, Toyota elevated its Century nameplate to its own marque, and it's pulling the same maneuver with the Gazoo Racing (GR) sub-brand that graced vehicles like the brilliant Toyota GR Supra. The GR GT will be the new brand's first vehicle, and it looks like it's going to be a doozy.
Unveiled at the tail end of 2025, the GR GT — and its race-spec GR GT3 sibling — pack a twin-turbo V8 engine under the hood and come with the automaker's first-ever all-aluminum frame, which will also be used in the upcoming Lexus LFA. The GT combines that V8 with a single electric motor, with the result being 640 hp and 627 lb-ft minimum. The GR GT will deliver that power to the rear wheels via a new eight-speed auto transmission.
The GR GT looks like it'll be all business, especially with its racy styling and targeted sub-1,750 kg curb weight, or 3,858 pounds. It's also expected to be a true halo product with a price to match — Car and Driver noted that Toyota reps did not seem fazed when the outlet suggested the GR GT may cost more than $350,000.
2028 Ram Dakota
The mid-size truck market in the U.S. is reasonably vibrant, but one name has been conspicuously absent since the very early 2010s: Ram. But the Stellantis-owned brand is returning to the market soon, reviving the discontinued Dakota nameplate for a mid-size truck designed to compete with segment stalwarts like the Toyota Tacoma.
Ram has yet to make an official announcement, but an Automotive News report from February 2026 revealed that the brand had given Stellantis dealers a sneak peek at the new truck, with dealers reportedly very impressed by what they saw. It's believed that the Dakota will be a body-on-frame truck and have a hybrid powertrain available.
The automaker is also reportedly readying a hotter Dakota SRT, which will likely have the Ford Ranger Raptor in its sights. This mid-sized truck probably won't share the V8 of its bigger brother, the 777-hp Ram 1500 TRX, but we could very well see a 500-hp version of the Hurricane inline-6 in the engine bay. Dakota production begins in 2027 and the truck will likely cost about $40,000 or so.
2028 Audi Concept C EV
One characteristic that unites many of the vehicles on this list is that they're revived versions of discontinued nameplates. This Audi may be another member of that illustrious club, if recent reports are correct.
The general expectation is that the Concept C EV, which Audi first unveiled in September 2025, will be the German automaker's successor to the discontinued Audi TT. Audi has not revealed many technical details of the Concept C, which draws inspiration from the 1936 Auto Union Type C and the 2004 Audi A6, beyond the fact that it will be an EV. However, a Motor Trend report claims that an "Audi employee let slip that the motor makes more than 500 horsepower" during the outlet's hands-on test.
Audi's drivable Concept C was also rear-wheel drive, but the same report suggested that the production version would very likely be AWD, in keeping with Audi's Quattro heritage. Audi is set on starting production in 2027, with Stateside availability starting in 2028.
2027 Jaguar Type 01
Jaguar's cringeworthy 2024 rebrand was, to put it mildly, something of a disaster, not helped by the fact that the automaker hasn't released a new car since then, as of mid-2026. That won't be the case for much longer, though, as the new-look Jaguar's first vehicle, the Type 01, is set to debut for the 2027 model year.
The Type 01 is, essentially, the same electric GT vehicle that it's been showing off since the reboot. Not much has changed there, beyond the name — which, for the record, represents its status as a zero-emissions EV car ("0") and the first offering from the rebranded marque ("1"). That said, we also now know that it'll sport three motors that will output more than 986 hp and 958 lb-ft of torque.
Jaguar claims that the Type 01 draws from its experience competing — and finding success — in Formula E, with the racing tech trickling down to the Type 01's regenerative braking and fast charging systems. Range is expected to exceed 400 miles, and we're probably looking at a price tag of well above $150,000.
2029 Polestar 6
When you think of Polestar, you probably don't think of an exciting electric roadster. And yet, that's precisely what the Polestar 6 is: a radical, sharp-looking roadster with power to match its looks.
How much power? When Polestar first confirmed that it planned to build the Polestar 6, the automaker suggested that it could make as much as 884 hp and 663 lb-ft of torque, courtesy of a dual-motor powertrain. The 60-mph run would take 3.2 seconds, and it would top out at 155 mph. The only fly in the ointment is the fact that all of these numbers are from 2022.
Polestar's initial announcement included a 2026 launch date, but the automaker elected to push the Polestar 6 back to focus on higher-volume vehicles like the Polestar 2. The electric roadster is now on track for a 2029 release at the earliest. Will it feel dated the moment it launches, given its long gestation? Only time will tell.
2027 Alpine A110 EV
The Alpine A110 (seen above in its A110 R guise) is a striking, mid-engined sports car that's one of the best-looking we've ever seen — and one that has sadly not been available in the U.S. thus far. American fans of the A110's charms may not have long to wait, though, as reports indicate that Alpine plans to bring the next-gen A110 to the American market.
A new feature you may or may not be a fan of is the all-electric powertrain, with two rear motors powered by two separate battery packs. The separate battery packs will allegedly help Alpine retain the classic rear-biased sports car weight distribution, and Autocar claims that the A110 will ride on the same platform as, and share parts with, the crazy Renault 5 Turbo 3E electric drift car. The Renault is entering production in 2027.
Alpine has not revealed how much power the next-gen A110 will make, but an Evo report suggests that it may have more power than the Alpine A390 GTS's 464 hp. That should make it quite a thrilling drive, especially if the automaker can stick to its sub-3,000 pounds weight target. The Alpine A110 EV is scheduled to launch in 2027.
2028 Scout Traveler and Terra
The motoring world first got wind of Volkswagen's electrified plans for the Scout brand in 2023 or so, but years have passed since then without much in the way of actual vehicles. That will all change for the 2028 model year, when the Scout Traveler (SUV) and Terra (pickup) will hit dealer forecourts.
The two models have more than a hint of Rivian in their styling, but both look to be aiming for a different clientele, given the availability of gas-engined EREV variants. The EREV "Harvester" versions of both will have a 500-mile range thanks to a naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine mounted in the rear. The Scouts will boast 0-62 mph times of 3.5 seconds and more than 1,000 lb-ft of torque.
Volkswagen had initially planned to launch the Scout models for the 2027 model year, but German outlet Der Spiegel claims that technical issues have prompted a delay to mid-2028. Scout, for its part, told Motor Trend in February 2026 that it's still on track to begin production in 2027 — although it stopped short of revealing when exactly in 2027.
2027 Caterham Project V
Caterham first revealed the Project V in 2023 purely as a concept car, but the British automaker has confirmed that its EV sports car will be going on sale globally in 2027. And, yes, it's coming to the U.S., too.
Based on Caterham's messaging, the Project V looks like it'll do things a bit differently compared to most EVs. For one, Caterham isn't prioritizing charging time or range; Expect just 249 miles from a 55 kWh pack, with 100kW charging at the fastest. Instead, the Project V's liquid-cooled Xing Mobility batteries are built to endure hard driving and will be placed at both ends of the car for Caterham Seven-style weight distribution. That should, if Caterham gets it right, make for a fun drive.
Caterham has not revealed how much power the Yamaha e-axle motor makes, but the automaker is targeting a sub-5.0-second 0-62 mph time and a top speed of 143 mph. According to a Car and Driver report, Caterham's overseas representative Justin Gardiner has said that the Project V will cost around $135,000.
2028 Audi A4 EV
Audi eliminated the A4 nameplate from its lineup after 2025, renaming it the A5 to stick to a (since-abandoned) naming convention that reserved even numbers for EV cars. If you saw that news and predicted that the automaker would then introduce an A4 EV, congratulations — that's exactly what it's doing.
Audi's CEO, Gernot Döllner, confirmed to Autocar in October 2025 that the company was working on an electric A4 scheduled to go on sale in three years, which works out to 2028. There is precious little to go on when it comes to what the next-gen A4 will be capable of, but we do know that it will echo the design language of the Audi Concept C, which is expected to debut as the next Audi TT. That means it'll likely look quite different from the previous A4, shown above.
We also know that it will not use Audi's PPE platform, as seen on the A6 E-tron. Instead, it will run on Volkswagen Group's new Scalable Systems Platform (SSP), which is set to debut in 2028 at the earliest. This platform will power most of the group's next-gen vehicles, including an electric Golf and the T-Roc EV.