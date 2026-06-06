15 Cars Coming Out In The Next 5 Years That Are Worth The Wait

The automotive industry never sleeps, like most of the other industries characterizing the wonderland of consumer capitalism we live in. Automakers are in a constant R&D arms race, spending billions a year to stay ahead of the competition and get us to part with our hard-earned money.

For the consumer, this means a seemingly never-ending stream of new vehicles, usually in the form of yearly updates to existing nameplates. But those annual tweaks, as boring as they can be, are often punctuated by bigger refreshes or, in some cases, entirely new vehicles — and it's on these standouts that we're focusing today.

Many automakers have confirmed that they have one or more big-ticket vehicles coming out in the next five years, some of which we think will be worth keeping an eye out for. Not all of these have confirmed release dates, of course, and even the ones that do may end up getting delayed, but as of mid-2026, these are some of the most exciting cars releasing before 2030.