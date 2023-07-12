Caterham Project V Is The Lightweight EV Sports Car We've Been Waiting For
While perhaps not as widely recognized as prestigious brands like Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Porsche, or Ferrari, British sports car manufacturer Caterham holds a special place in the hearts of sports car enthusiasts. Established in 1957, the company initially focused on producing and distributing Lotus Seven kits. However, Caterham has since emerged as an independent brand renowned for its lightweight, high-performance open-top sports cars.
The company's most iconic model is arguably the Caterham Seven, which is still being made 50 years after it was first introduced in 1973. To move with the times, Caterham also showcased a battery-powered prototype of the Caterham Seven called the Caterham EV 7 in May 2023. While the company maintains that it has no intentions to bring the EV 7 into production, its arrival has sparked the interest of Caterham fans, prompting the company to explore the possibility of an entirely new electric sports car.
Just two months after the introduction of the EV 7, Caterham unveiled the Caterham Project V, a concept electric car designed from the ground up as an electric vehicle. In the blog post announcing its debut, Caterham confirms that Project V was designed in collaboration with Italian engineering firm Italdesign. Unlike the EV 7, which remains a concept car, Caterham intends to bring Project V to consumers' garages by late 2025 or early 2026, targeting a price below £80,000 ($104,000 USD).
Everything to know about the Caterham Project V
If the Caterham Project V does make it into production, it would be the first car from Caterham to feature a conventional roof. From the renders, it's evident that this lightweight EV takes a lot of design elements from the Caterham C120 (which never made into production) and the Jannarelly Design 1. This is not entirely surprising given that the Design 1 was the brainchild of Caterham's current chief designer Anthony Jannarelly. Like most other cars in Caterham's lineup, the company touts the Project V as a lightweight and simple car. The current plan aims to limit the weight of the Project V to approximately 1,190kg (2623 lbs) in the 2+1 configuration, made possible by a carbon fiber and aluminum composite chassis. Additionally, an optional 2+2 configuration will be available.
The Project V will feature a battery electric powertrain with a 200kW (272PS) single motor in the rear axle. This motor will be complemented by a 55kWh USOC lithium-ion battery pack featuring advanced thermal management. Charging the battery from 20% to 80% can be accomplished in as little as 15 minutes using a 150kW DC rapid charger.
In terms of performance, Project V exhibits rapid acceleration, achieving zero to 62mph (100kph) in less than 4.5 seconds. The estimated top speed is 143 mph (230 kph), while, according to WLTP standards, the target range is approximately 249 miles (400km). Caterham plans to equip the Project with double a wishbone suspension setup at the front and rear, with fully adjustable geometry. It will also get electrically assisted power steering, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires (19" at the front and 20" at the rear), and high-performance brake discs all around.