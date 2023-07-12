Caterham Project V Is The Lightweight EV Sports Car We've Been Waiting For

While perhaps not as widely recognized as prestigious brands like Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Porsche, or Ferrari, British sports car manufacturer Caterham holds a special place in the hearts of sports car enthusiasts. Established in 1957, the company initially focused on producing and distributing Lotus Seven kits. However, Caterham has since emerged as an independent brand renowned for its lightweight, high-performance open-top sports cars.

The company's most iconic model is arguably the Caterham Seven, which is still being made 50 years after it was first introduced in 1973. To move with the times, Caterham also showcased a battery-powered prototype of the Caterham Seven called the Caterham EV 7 in May 2023. While the company maintains that it has no intentions to bring the EV 7 into production, its arrival has sparked the interest of Caterham fans, prompting the company to explore the possibility of an entirely new electric sports car.

Just two months after the introduction of the EV 7, Caterham unveiled the Caterham Project V, a concept electric car designed from the ground up as an electric vehicle. In the blog post announcing its debut, Caterham confirms that Project V was designed in collaboration with Italian engineering firm Italdesign. Unlike the EV 7, which remains a concept car, Caterham intends to bring Project V to consumers' garages by late 2025 or early 2026, targeting a price below £80,000 ($104,000 USD).