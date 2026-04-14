Chevy's Next-Gen Camaro Could Be On Its Way Sooner Than We Expected
General Motors announced that the Chevy Camaro would be discontinued in 2024, ending with the sixth generation. At the time, car enthusiasts wondered if it was the end of the Camaro for good or if it would come back, maybe reimagined. They can wonder no more because Automotive News reported in April 2026 that the next-generation Camaro is coming — and not too far off from now.
An anonymous source working at a GM supplier said that a new Buick sedan, Cadillac CT5, and Chevrolet Camaro would be built at GM's Lansing Grand River assembly plant in Michigan, all using the same platform. According to the insider, the Camaro will go into production in the fall of 2027, making it a 2028 model, with GM reportedly set to produce between 60,000 and 70,000 of the two next-gen vehicles every year. Sam Fiorani, Vice President of Global Vehicle Forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions, felt the leak was accurate, telling Automotive News that GM would need three models to fill that plant.
What do we know about the 2028 Chevrolet Camaro?
Not much is known about this next-generation Chevrolet Camaro. The source claimed it would use the same platform as the new Cadillac CT5 and Buick sedan, which was previously rumored to be the Alpha platform found in current CT5 and the sixth-generation Camaro.
While not confirmed, it also seems highly likely that the next Camaro will be electric, a similar fate to that of other former gas guzzling modern muscle cars, like the Dodge Charger. GM President Mark Reuss has shared this vision (via MotorTrend) for the Camaro in the past.
However, Car and Driver believes that there could be a high-performance version of the Camaro with a V8 since GM invested $888 billion into a plant building a new small-block V8 engine last year. While this project was meant for trucks and SUVs, GM could make a version for the Camaro and CT5-V Blackwing. With more and more automakers moving away from full-electric lineups — including GM after a 43% drop in EV sales in Q4 of 2025 — having a gas-powered option does seem pretty likely.