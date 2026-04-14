Chevy's Next-Gen Camaro Could Be On Its Way Sooner Than We Expected

General Motors announced that the Chevy Camaro would be discontinued in 2024, ending with the sixth generation. At the time, car enthusiasts wondered if it was the end of the Camaro for good or if it would come back, maybe reimagined. They can wonder no more because Automotive News reported in April 2026 that the next-generation Camaro is coming — and not too far off from now.

An anonymous source working at a GM supplier said that a new Buick sedan, Cadillac CT5, and Chevrolet Camaro would be built at GM's Lansing Grand River assembly plant in Michigan, all using the same platform. According to the insider, the Camaro will go into production in the fall of 2027, making it a 2028 model, with GM reportedly set to produce between 60,000 and 70,000 of the two next-gen vehicles every year. Sam Fiorani, Vice President of Global Vehicle Forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions, felt the leak was accurate, telling Automotive News that GM would need three models to fill that plant.