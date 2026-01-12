GM Just Suffered A $6B Loss (And It's All Because Of EVs)

Unless you are a financial news connoisseur or you are a shareholder of any given company, year-end or quarterly financial reports aren't typically all that interesting to read or write home about. However, it's worth noting that General Motors reported a $6 billion loss in January 2026. But that isn't just an indicator of a particularly rough sales year or any specific model like the Equinox, Corvette, or Silverado tanking in sales. In fact, GM reported record sales for its SUVs, trucks, and Cadillac models.

Instead, the loss is the result of a decision regarding electric vehicles. GM was one of the leading car brands moving toward electric, with the brand shifting production toward EVs in many of its factories. However, the $7,500 EV tax credit ended in September 2025, and the Trump Administration has rescinded new fuel economy standards that were pushing automakers toward electric. As a result, many manufacturers in the industry are backing away from earlier plans to increase the electric offerings in their lineups. During the fourth quarter of last year, GM reported a 43% drop in EV sales. The $6 billion loss stems in part from contract cancellations and other supplier settlements that won't end up panning out.