The RAM 1500 TRX Is Back, And Its Big Power Will Cost You Big Bucks

Ram learned a lot from the RHO line of muscle trucks, mainly the suspension and wheel components. As such, it rides on 35-inch tires (because why wouldn't it?) and comes with Bilstein Black Hawk shocks as standard equipment for maximum jumpin' capability. A press release from Ram notes that the front axle has 13 inches of suspension travel and the back axle has 14 inches of travel. Overall, it has 11.8 inches of ground clearance.

To further hammer home the off-road credentials, it's fitted with a full floating Dana 60 rear axle. Off-road fans already know what that means, but for everyone else, it means that it allows for greater rear axle articulation when the road surface gets a little more "adventurous." In short, it makes it more like a Jeep Wrangler (the Wrangler uses a Dana 44) when it comes to off-roading, except, you know, it has 777 horsepower.

Ram

On the inside, it is very much not like a race truck. Ram said it borrowed some ideas from the luxo-truck Ram Tungsten, and it has leather everywhere, stitching details all over, and a 19-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system, to ensure that absolutely no one on Earth can mistake the truck for something that isn't a TRX. To make matters less subtle, Ram announced a "Bloodshot" special edition (their words, not mine) that adds some red accents for good measure.