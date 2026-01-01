The RAM 1500 TRX Is Back, And Its Big Power Will Cost You Big Bucks
It briefly went extinct in 2024, but the supercharged Ram TRX is back for the 2027 model year to terrify lesser trucks. Like the previous models, the new TRX is powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 and carries all of the subtlety of a Metallica concert in the middle of a Saturn V rocket launch. The new model has a numerically convenient-to-remember jump in horsepower and is now rated at 777 angry horses and 680 pound-feet of torque.
For price, you already know that it isn't going to be all that reasonable compared to a more normal Ram 1500 Tradesman, or even a little goofier Ram Warlock. It starts at $99,995 (plus a $2,595 destination charge), because why not? Numbers-wise, it's just more truck than the previous TRX, but it's a little more complex than making the supercharger meaner and tuning the engine to sound angrier (although both facts are true). Ram took a lot of cues from other current trucks in the lineup.
Bigger and Meaner
Ram learned a lot from the RHO line of muscle trucks, mainly the suspension and wheel components. As such, it rides on 35-inch tires (because why wouldn't it?) and comes with Bilstein Black Hawk shocks as standard equipment for maximum jumpin' capability. A press release from Ram notes that the front axle has 13 inches of suspension travel and the back axle has 14 inches of travel. Overall, it has 11.8 inches of ground clearance.
To further hammer home the off-road credentials, it's fitted with a full floating Dana 60 rear axle. Off-road fans already know what that means, but for everyone else, it means that it allows for greater rear axle articulation when the road surface gets a little more "adventurous." In short, it makes it more like a Jeep Wrangler (the Wrangler uses a Dana 44) when it comes to off-roading, except, you know, it has 777 horsepower.
On the inside, it is very much not like a race truck. Ram said it borrowed some ideas from the luxo-truck Ram Tungsten, and it has leather everywhere, stitching details all over, and a 19-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system, to ensure that absolutely no one on Earth can mistake the truck for something that isn't a TRX. To make matters less subtle, Ram announced a "Bloodshot" special edition (their words, not mine) that adds some red accents for good measure.
The return of SRT
In the grander scheme of Ram trucks, and next to the dinosaur badging, the 2027 Ram TRX is unique as it will carry new "SRT" badging, as part of the American divisions of Stellantis's earlier announcement to bring back the SRT brand. As for whether or not this signals the return of big horsepower muscle cars and trucks to Dodge, Jeep, Ram, or Chrysler, that's still open to interpretation. Ram hasn't dropped too many hints as to what the resurrection of the brand means practically.
Either way, the 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX (yes, that's the full name) is going to leave the factory in the latter half of this year, meaning there's still a bit of time for Stellantis to announce what the SRT brand will look like going into the future. In the meantime, if you want a dinosaur-themed truck with more horsepower than some aircraft, and have about $100,000 to spare, Ram has a truck waiting for you.